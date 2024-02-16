Trump opts not to appeal to Supreme Court over civil immunity claim following January 6 trials





WASHINGTON Lawsuits seeking to hold Donald Trump personally responsible for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol can move forward after the former president opted not to take his broad immunity claim to court supreme.

Trump had until Thursday to file a petition with the Supreme Court challenging a December appeals court ruling rejecting his immunity arguments, but he did not do so.

The appeals court made clear that Trump could still invoke immunity later in the proceedings in three cases brought by Capitol Police officers and members of Congress.

“President Trump will continue to fight for presidential immunity at every level,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman.

The civil charges against Trump are separate from the criminal case against him which also began on January 6. On Monday, Trump asked the justices to put the case on hold on immunity grounds.

Trump's lawyers argued that any actions he took on Jan. 6 fell within his responsibilities as president, thereby granting him immunity from civil liability. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected that argument, ruling that Trump was acting in his role as a political candidate for election, not president.

But the court added that as the cases move forward in district court, Trump “should be given the opportunity to develop his own facts on the issue of immunity” in order to show that he was acting in his official capacity. He could then again ask for the charges to be dismissed, the court said.

The legal arguments Trump is making are similar to those he is making in his criminal case as he seeks to prevent a trial from happening before the November election.

In rejecting Trump's request for immunity in the criminal case, another panel of judges on the same appeals court did not directly consider whether Trump's actions were official acts. The court instead assumed that these were likely official acts and held that, even then, Trump could not claim immunity.

The lead plaintiff in the civil immunity case is James Blassingame, a Capitol Police officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 riot. Other plaintiffs in several lawsuits that have been consolidated on appeal include other police officers and lawmakers who were at the Capitol that day.

Laurent Hurley

Daniel Barnes contributed.

