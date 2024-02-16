Role in Imran ouster: Fazl withdraws allegations against Gen Faiz, says former spymaster's name was mentioned in error – Pakistan





Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Friday clarified his remarks regarding the role of former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, then commander of the Peshawar corps, in censure. to vote against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government, claiming that he had mistakenly uttered the former spymaster's name.

Pakistan saw for the first time in its history the ouster of a prime minister through a vote of no confidence (VONC), whose efforts were led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of parties led by the PML. -NOT.

For its part, the PTI had accused the PDM of collusion with the United States and of having hatched a regime change plot aimed at overthrowing the Imrans government and had accused the army, led at the time by Bajwa, for allowing the Islamabad dispensation to take place. the alleged plot. The United States has repeatedly denied any interference.

A day ago, in a revealing interview on Samaa TV's Nadeem Malik Live show, the JUI-F chief had elaborated on the events of the no-confidence vote and said: They (General Bajwa and General Faiz) were in contact with everyone. political parties regarding the motion of censure and they explained to us how to proceed.

General Faiz came to me and asked me to go [with the no-confidence vote], but only inside the system, but not outside the system. Although I refused it, he added.

It is worth mentioning that General (retd) Faiz was replaced as ISI Director General by Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum in October 2021, and appointed Peshawar Corps Commander when the PTI government been ousted.

Fazl's remarks sparked a stir in political circles, with his former allies in the PDM-led government as well as the PTI both commenting on the allegations.

Earlier in the day, a report in The News newspaper said sources close to the former generals had categorically denied Fazl's allegations. The source, quoting General Bajwa, said that the former army chief is ready to deny Maulana's statement under oath and expects Maulana to do the same to find out the truth, the report said.

Asked about the subject and the generals' alleged responses in a new interview on GTV G's news program for Gharidah, Fazl admitted that it was correct in that I had mistakenly pronounced General Faiz's name and that it was not true. [involved in the no-confidence incident] there is no doubt.

He further said that he considered the former generals and their entire regime responsible for the allegations of fraud in the 2018 general elections.

Instead of further debate, this issue should be relegated to history.

He said when the two generals were alerted about the political, economic and defense instability during the PTI rule, they started contacting politicians to stabilize the situation.

Fazl said the establishment had always played a role in the country's politics and this practice needed to be stopped.

On the challenge by sources close to General (retd) Bajwa to make allegations under oath, Fazl said it was a waste of time to discuss oaths, especially when there is no respect for their oaths. [own] oaths among the military.

Is there any respect for the oath in their ranks in the army among the generals? Don't they take an oath not to interfere in politics when they are mandated? Don't they know that they are interfering, that they always have and that they continue to break their oath? » questioned the leader of the JUI-F.

How much will it matter to me (repeating the allegation under oath) if the person who asked me has always interfered in politics while on the job and continues to violate his oath?

When asked if he wanted an investigation into the matter, Fazl wondered who would do it and whether a truth and reconciliation commission could, as he does not trust the current situation and institutions.

Elaborating on his allegation that the army is interfering in political affairs, Fazl said that on March 26, 2022, the PDM parties were given the opportunity that Imran could submit his resignation if they dropped the no-confidence motion against him.

Fazl said that even before joining the meeting, other participants responded that the time for Imran's resignation had passed.

Asked about his first alleged meeting with retired General Bajwa or other military officials over the no-confidence motion, the JUI-F chief said he had many private meetings.

General Bajwa demanded withdrawal of motion of no confidence: Malik Ahmad of PML-N

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan on Friday said that General (retd) Bjawa had advised the then opposition to withdraw the no-confidence vote.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Ahmad said: The meeting in which leaders of all political parties were present [] in this, if he (Fazl) says that General Bajwa said not to bring VONC, I am presenting the incident that took place before me. In fact, he (Bajwa) was saying not to bring VONC.

He (Bajwa) was the representative of Imrans, which I also objected to and asked what was the [army] chief saying, he added.

Ahmad clarified that the meeting took place on March 26, 2022 at B-Mess near Punjab House. He called VONC an organic political movement resulting from Imran's administrative destruction.

He said his party was of the view that if Imran was to resign and immediately head for elections, there was no need to undergo the ordeal of a VONC.

The PML-N leader then recalled that during the said high-level meeting, Fazl had questioned this line of thinking and asked: Why are you saying this when we have organized all this.

The way Maulana [Fazl] “I resisted, I considered him a great man,” Ahmad said. Recalling that General Bajwa had come to urge us to withdraw the VONC so that he could hold elections, he wondered what the connection was with Fazl's recent assertion.

Does Maulana have anyone who can come forward and say when he met him (Bajwa)? He asked.

Former PM's aide Shehbaz also pointed out that retired General Faiz was not even present in the meeting as he was probably serving as a corps commander somewhere at that time.

Did he (Fazl) submit the VONC on someone's advice? Absolutely not, since Maulana was involved in filing this application, in the manner in which it was filed and in the political discussions that took place, Ahmad claimed. I wonder why he felt the need to say that today, he added.

The PML-N leader said he saw the meeting as General Bajwa bringing his [Imrans] message, pointing out that Fazl had then taken a strong stance by asking: Gen sahib, how can you tell us to withdraw [the VONC]?

Ahmad further wondered why General Bajwa would have advised the then opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion when, according to Fazl, it was he who orchestrated it. I can not understand.

