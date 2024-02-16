Greenpeace Indonesia: Tougher environmental challenges loom if Prabowo-Gibran wins election





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Greenpeace Indonesia Policy Working Group Chairman Khalisah Khalid responded to Prabowo-Gibran's victory based on several quick count results. According to her, Indonesia will potentially face more difficult challenges, especially in the context of the decline of democracy and injustice in law enforcement as well as in the field of human rights. “Where environmental and climate programs can only be implemented if democracy thrives on the basis of justice,” Khalisah told Tempo on Friday, February 16, 2024. However, she urged people to first wait for the final tally from the General Election Commission (KPU), especially as several polling stations will conduct follow-up votes. Concerning the legislative elections, she hopes for a strong and coherent opposition. “Various misguided policies and alleged violations of the constitution, law and even ethics carried out by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi occurred due to the absence of a strong opposition in Parliament, which served as a counterbalance to various reckless political policies,” she said. . If Prabowo-Gibran is declared the winner by the KPU, there will be many challenges related to environmental issues. “Their desire to continue Jokowi's programs, such as in IKN and Rempang, will be bad news for indigenous and local communities who have so far been marginalized by government projects,” Khalisah said. Greenpeace, she continued, called on civil movements, communities and citizens to continue to demonstrate the courage to speak out and organize. Furthermore, citizens must build a strong opposition as a counterweight outside parliament, and continue to strengthen their political consciousness through consistent education and organization. “This will not be easy. Political parties should take on these duties and roles, but alas, we as civil society must also take on these roles,” she said. Preliminary results of the KPU's actual count Friday morning still showed Prabowo-Gibran ahead of her rivals by winning more than 50 percent of the vote. IRSYAN HASYIM Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

