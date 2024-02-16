Politics
Analyzing Taiwan-PRC relations in 2024 from the perspective of PRC internal affairs and Xi Jinping's mode of governance
Executive summary:
- President Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his goals for Taiwan, which focus on peaceful reunification and anti-independence, while continuing to exert economic and diplomatic pressure. This is despite potential economic downturns in the PRC. The risks of disruption and economic stability make war against Taiwan unlikely.
- The CCP faces internal challenges such as rising youth unemployment and population decline. This could impact Xi Jinping's ambitions for world domination.
- Taiwan should continue to focus on strengthening its defenses and public morale against cognitive warfare.
A long-standing question is whether a recession in the People's Republic of China (PRC) would cause PRC President Xi Jinping to abandon his goals of controlling Taiwan.
My view is that it is impossible for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to abandon its goals of controlling Taiwan. Xi Jinping will continue to exert economic and diplomatic pressure on the island. There are two main reasons for this. First, the CCP's policy toward Taiwan, as established by Deng Xiaoping, is in favor of peaceful reunification and one country, two systems. In this context, the CCP pursues two major objectives: anti-independence and pro-unification. One of the principles of his policy towards Taiwan is not to abandon the possibility of forced reunification. Second, after Xi Jinping came to power, he changed the CCP's long-standing attitude toward Taiwan. Instead of focusing on how to prevent and resolve the issue of Taiwan independence, as was originally the case during the Jiang and Hu era, Xi placed promoting reunification at the center of his policy. In order to achieve this goal of reunification, Xi must continue to exert pressure on Taiwan in the economic and diplomatic fields.
I think, however, that the CCP is unlikely to use force against Taiwan, again for two reasons. First, a war started by the CCP against Taiwan would affect its own economic situation and also have an impact on the world economy. Second, a war would force the world's major economies to intervene to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Beijing last August, the first such visit in five years. After his trip, he commented on the possibility of war across the Taiwan Strait, stating: “This is not an entirely national issue, enormous volumes of international trade pass through this body of water… Elements keys to modern life pass through this body of water. A war, he continued, would be a catastrophic thing for the world economy, and it would be catastrophic for the Chinese economy. [which] as we now see, is not omnipotent (The spectatorOctober 2, 2023).
According to Bloomberg Economics search, a war to Taiwan would cost around $10 trillion (Bloomberg, January 8). This is equivalent to around 10% of global GDP, far more than the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the Covid-19 pandemic or the global financial crisis. In the event of war, Bloomberg economists estimate that about 40 percent of Taiwan's GDP would be affected; the PRC's GDP will be impacted by 16.7 percent due to the disruption of relations with its major trading partners and its inability to acquire advanced semiconductors; the United States, although far from the battlefield, will see its GDP fall by 6.7%; and global GDP will decline by 10.2 percent, with the largest impacts felt by East Asian economies, South Korea and Japan. Bloomberg also modeled the impact on the global economy of a year-long blockade of Taiwan by the PRC. In the first year, Taiwan's GDP would decline by 12.2 percent, the PRC's by 8.9 percent, the United States' by 3.3 percent, and the world's by 5 percent.
The prospects for the overall development of the CCP's national power are worrying. Population decline and rising youth unemployment will reduce Xi Jinping's confidence in his ability to become a global hegemon. First, there is the rising youth unemployment rate. In the first half of 2023, before the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stopped publishing data, the PRC's youth unemployment rate of 1,624 climbed monthly, to 17.3%, 18.1 %, 19.6%, 20.4%, 20.8% and 21.3 percent, respectively (NBS, accessed February 14). For comparison, the U.S. youth unemployment rate in June 2023 was 7.5% (EPIMay 3, 2023) and the figure for the European Union stands at 14.1 percent (OECD, accessed February 14). The White Paper protests in late 2022 were followed by the persistent phenomenon of Chinese youth choosing or aspiring to run (; run) of the PRC. Young people leaving the country or unable to access the job market will have a crucial impact on the country's economic prospects.
The number of births in the PRC has decreased in recent years. According to BES data released on January 17, 2024, the number of births in the PRC in 2022 was 9.56 million and the number of deaths was 10.41 million, a decrease of 850,000 compared to the end of the last year. It is the first time the population has declined since the country experienced a famine in the early 1960s, following Mao Zedong's campaign known as the Great Leap Forward. The numbers for 2023 continue to decline, with 9.02 million new births and 11.1 million deaths. The number of births is indicative of the future working population. If Xi Jinping pursues his crazy ambitions for world domination, the PRC's internal affairs will likely be his biggest problem.
The above is an analysis of the situation of central counterparties. However, Taiwan must continue to strengthen its defenses and asymmetric deterrence capabilities. Particularly in terms of public morale, there is a need to increase awareness of cognitive warfare and develop strategies to counter it. In a democratic Taiwan, where officials often face elections, the key to consolidating democracy is deciphering the means by which CCP agents attack by influencing Taiwan's democracy by participating in elections. These are the challenges of Lai Ching-te (), who has just been elected president. These are also his promises.
|
