Donald Trump Jr. has entered his era as a lifestyle influencer





For Trump Jr., Field Ethos is first and foremost a passion project, and he said he views it as entirely separate from his political work. It's probably one of the least political things I do, he told me when I asked him how Field Ethos fits in with his other right-wing ventures. In the editor's note for the magazine's second issue of 2022, Trump Jr. struck a wistful tone over the prospect of a politics-filled year ahead, describing Field Ethos as a refuge from the electoral fray: The 12 The next few months are going to be interesting for me and my family, and it's great to know that I can grab one of our journals when I just need a break.

But a deeper analysis of the project shows that the campaign’s journey runs through these newspapers.

It's not hard to find signs of the editor's anti-woke sensibilities and unapologetic character, a word that comes up frequently in conversations with his co-founders who enjoy dropping partisan bombs. The Field Ethos online store is full of merchandise (for $20, you can buy three rubber bracelets that ask: What would Koreans do on rooftops?, a reference to Korean business owners who shot looters during the Los Angeles riots in 1992), podcasts regularly feature MAGA politicians such as South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and, more recently, Trump Jr.'s editor's notes have included culture war-inspired rants against Joe Biden, drag queen story times, and taxpayer-funded mass migration to the South. border.

Even though Trump Jr. presents Field Ethos as a departure from his political work, it is part of a larger project underway within the American right to build a conservative shadow economy and bring the culture wars of politics into consumption habits. Rather than building and protecting an apolitical space with Field Ethos, if you look a little closer, it's clear that Trump Jr.'s magazine is an extension of his father's political strategy to business and almost everything else.

Trump Jr. was introduced to the outdoors by his maternal grandfather, Milos Zelnicek, an electrician who took the younger New York-born Trump camping in then-communist Czechoslovakia. Trump's passion developed while he was at a boarding school in Pennsylvania, where friends taught him how to use a shotgun and took him deer and pheasant hunting.

I literally fell in love with it; I read every book there was on the subject, Trump Jr. said, including Ernest Hemingway and author and big-game hunter Robert Ruark. (Hemingway's great-grandson, Patrick Hemingway Adams, now contributes to Field Ethos.) All of these things, I think, are lost in today's instant gratification society. You know, the kids are sitting there playing a video game. Everything is instant gratification.

