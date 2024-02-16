Indonesian leader Widodo congratulates Prabowo, winner of presidential vote, and markets applaud

Prabowo Subianto rides on the back of a motorcycle driven by a police officer on Thursday during a visit to his father's grave in Jakarta, Indonesia. P.A.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday he congratulated Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto after unofficial tallies showed the former special forces commander won this week's presidential election in a single round. ballot.

“I did it in person last night,” the president, better known as Jokowi, told reporters when asked if he had congratulated Prabowo and his running mate.

Prabowo's running mate is Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is expected to become the youngest vice president in Indonesia's history.

Prabowo, 72, declared a “victory for all Indonesians” in front of his jubilant supporters on Wednesday evening, after rapid tallies by independent pollsters – accurate in previous elections – showed he had won nearly 60 % voices.

Indonesian markets applauded the clear tally and rallied behind Prabowo's promise to follow Widodo's policies in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The country's stock market rose 2.2%, while the rupee strengthened 0.3% to its highest level in a month before paring its gains.

Prabowo Subianto greets his supporters during an election rally in Medan, North Sumatra. P.A.



Spokespeople for Prabowo's rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who are behind by at least 33 points in quick counts, said they would investigate allegations of “systematic and massive fraud” , but did not provide evidence.

His rival Anies, who received 25% of the vote, said his team would wait for the official results and respect the people's decision.

Independent analysts said there was no sign of systematic voter fraud.

The US State Department said the election was “a testament to the durability and strength of the Indonesian people's commitment to the democratic process and electoral institutions.”

A preliminary tally by the General Election Commission, with about 40 percent of votes counted, puts Prabowo in the lead with about 56 percent. Official results are expected to be announced by March 20 and, if confirmed, the new president and vice president will take office in October.

Jokowi did not explicitly support any candidate, but the days leading up to the vote were marked by protests against him.

He was criticized for alleged political interference after making high-profile appearances with Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling changed the eligibility criteria, allowing his son to join the top group.

Jokowi and his allies have denied any interference.

Prabowo pledged to continue Jokowi's efforts to position the resource-rich G20 economy as a hub for electric vehicles, expand massive infrastructure and social assistance, and create millions of jobs.

Prabowo has long been accused of past misdeeds, including involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor.

The allegations are unproven and he has always denied responsibility.

During his campaign, he transformed his image from an angry nationalist and military hardliner to a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure, attracting a huge youth following on social media in a country where more than half of the nearly 205 million voters are under control. 40.

Yet as his supporters celebrated Prabowo's apparent resounding victory in his third attempt, the reaction of other Indonesians ranged from caution to dismay.

#RIP DEMOKRASI was among the trending topics on social media platform X in the Southeast Asian country.

In an opinion piece titled “Finally a Victory”, the Jakarta Post noted that Prabowo's expected victory came following a public outcry over Jokowi's alleged misconduct during the election.

“The next step for Prabowo… will be to prove his critics wrong, that instead of being an undemocratic politician, he can be a consensus builder and a compassionate leader of stable character,” said the newspaper.

Reuters