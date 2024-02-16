Politics
Indonesian leader Widodo congratulates Prabowo, winner of presidential vote, and markets applaud
Prabowo Subianto rides on the back of a motorcycle driven by a police officer on Thursday during a visit to his father's grave in Jakarta, Indonesia. P.A.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday he congratulated Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto after unofficial tallies showed the former special forces commander won this week's presidential election in a single round. ballot.
“I did it in person last night,” the president, better known as Jokowi, told reporters when asked if he had congratulated Prabowo and his running mate.
Prabowo's running mate is Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is expected to become the youngest vice president in Indonesia's history.
Prabowo, 72, declared a “victory for all Indonesians” in front of his jubilant supporters on Wednesday evening, after rapid tallies by independent pollsters – accurate in previous elections – showed he had won nearly 60 % voices.
Indonesian markets applauded the clear tally and rallied behind Prabowo's promise to follow Widodo's policies in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The country's stock market rose 2.2%, while the rupee strengthened 0.3% to its highest level in a month before paring its gains.
Prabowo Subianto greets his supporters during an election rally in Medan, North Sumatra. P.A.
Spokespeople for Prabowo's rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who are behind by at least 33 points in quick counts, said they would investigate allegations of “systematic and massive fraud” , but did not provide evidence.
His rival Anies, who received 25% of the vote, said his team would wait for the official results and respect the people's decision.
Independent analysts said there was no sign of systematic voter fraud.
The US State Department said the election was “a testament to the durability and strength of the Indonesian people's commitment to the democratic process and electoral institutions.”
A preliminary tally by the General Election Commission, with about 40 percent of votes counted, puts Prabowo in the lead with about 56 percent. Official results are expected to be announced by March 20 and, if confirmed, the new president and vice president will take office in October.
Jokowi did not explicitly support any candidate, but the days leading up to the vote were marked by protests against him.
He was criticized for alleged political interference after making high-profile appearances with Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling changed the eligibility criteria, allowing his son to join the top group.
Jokowi and his allies have denied any interference.
Prabowo pledged to continue Jokowi's efforts to position the resource-rich G20 economy as a hub for electric vehicles, expand massive infrastructure and social assistance, and create millions of jobs.
Prabowo has long been accused of past misdeeds, including involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor.
The allegations are unproven and he has always denied responsibility.
During his campaign, he transformed his image from an angry nationalist and military hardliner to a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure, attracting a huge youth following on social media in a country where more than half of the nearly 205 million voters are under control. 40.
Yet as his supporters celebrated Prabowo's apparent resounding victory in his third attempt, the reaction of other Indonesians ranged from caution to dismay.
#RIP DEMOKRASI was among the trending topics on social media platform X in the Southeast Asian country.
In an opinion piece titled “Finally a Victory”, the Jakarta Post noted that Prabowo's expected victory came following a public outcry over Jokowi's alleged misconduct during the election.
“The next step for Prabowo… will be to prove his critics wrong, that instead of being an undemocratic politician, he can be a consensus builder and a compassionate leader of stable character,” said the newspaper.
Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2024/02/15/indonesia-leader-widodo-congratulates-presidential-poll-winner-prabowo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Late Night Recaps Trump Double Trouble Trial Day
- Indonesian leader Widodo congratulates Prabowo, winner of presidential vote, and markets applaud
- Russian arrest warrant for self-exiled actor Panin
- Vanderbilt Men's Tennis | Dores Hosts Michigan State, Northwestern
- London Fashion Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, but will the recession hurt its style? | London Fashion Week
- Technology companies will continue to cut jobs in 2024
- International news | Page 1014
- Over $2 million raised for Turkey and Syria after the earthquake – Türkiye
- Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan appeals convictions and sentences in three court cases
- US senators to defend Sweden's NATO bid during Hungary visit
- US official says Iranian Revolutionary Guards 'serve alongside Houthi rebels in Yemen'
- Ranbir Kapoor's road trip dream with Anushka and Aditya