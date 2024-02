Late Night Recaps Trump Double Trouble Trial Day

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a roundup of previous nights' highlights that keeps you asleep and lets us get paid to watch comedy. Here are the 50 best movies on Netflix right now.

A crazy day for America

Former President Donald Trump had two simultaneous criminal trials Thursday: one in New York for falsifying business records and another in Georgia for election interference.

Stephen Colbert called it a crazy day for America because it's a normal day for Donald Trump. He reminded viewers that in addition to these two cases and a civil fraud trial, the former president also faces the Jan. 6 trial in Washington, D.C., the classified documents case in Florida, Colorado that attempted to exclude him from the ballot for insurrection, and his appeal of the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, in which a jury already found that Trump committed sexual assault.

He concluded: “And yet, despite all this, people want to hire this maniac to be president.

Trump's lawyers did their best to delay the decision, but the judge was unable to do so. He announced that the trial would move forward two minutes into the hearing. Two minutes, okay? That's twice as long as Trump lasted with Stormy. STEPHEN COLBERT

If convicted, Trump faces up to four years in prison. In response, Melania said: “It's a big deal, I'm up to 20 and counting. JIMMY FALLON

Yes, Trump faces four years in prison. I guess it's not the four-year term he was hoping for. JIMMY FALLON

You know what really feels good? Donald Trump is going to prison. That, that, my friends, is what they call the true happy ending. STEPHEN COLBERT

Songs to watch

On Thursday's Daily Show, Jordan Klepper celebrated the local hero who attacked a gunman during a parade Wednesday celebrating the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A new retrospective of Yoko Onos' work at Tate Modern takes viewers through her career chronologically.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/16/arts/television/late-night-stephen-colbert-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos