



BEIJING — As the lunar year of the Dragon dawns, China seeks to assert its own interpretation of the cultural icon that dates back centuries in Eastern and Western cultures. The Lunar New Year holiday, which began on February 10, is celebrated in Asian countries and among communities abroad, although China continues to insist that it be called Chinese New Year. Each year is named after an animal from the Chinese zodiac, this year being the year of the dragon. This year, Chinese state media pushed the use of loong, an Anglicized version of the dragon, as part of an effort to emphasize the distinction between China's traditional view of the mythological creature as a symbol of good fortune and the Western view of the dragon. it is a harbinger of danger and adventure. “In traditional Chinese culture, the loong symbolizes strength, auspiciousness and extraordinary abilities, embodying wishes for favorable climate, peace and well-being,” the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday. Experts say cultural relics on ancient themes from various periods in China reflect the Chinese nation's spirit of innovation, inclusiveness, cohesion and effort, Xinhua said. References to dragons are found all over the world and there is no obvious indication that they originated in China. Although previously considered a national symbol, the dragon was banned after Mao Zedong's Communist Party seized power in 1949, replacing it with the hammer, sickle and five stars on the national flag. Under the leadership of authoritarian and ardent nationalist leader Xi Jinping, the government has worked to assert China's power in international affairs, particularly through culture and language. Foreign-language state media now refers to islands in the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety, by their Chinese names and has largely abandoned Tibet for Xizang, “the Mandarin name for the Himalayan region which was previously largely independent. the communists came to power. On the Chinese Internet, which allows a slightly greater degree of freedom of expression than highly controlled traditional media, pressure to adopt loong has been mixed. Some supported what they described as an expression of cultural confidence, while others criticized it as excessively nationalistic and linguistically eccentric, given that the usual transliteration of dragon in Mandarin is long with a single o.

