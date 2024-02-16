Tory members would choose me as leader, says Nigel Farage

By Sam FrancisPolitical journalist, BBC News

The Conservatives are no longer even a center-right party, says the honorary president of the Reform Party.

Nigel Farage said Tory MPs would choose him as leader over Rishi Sunak, after Reform UK had its best ever by-election.

Mr Farage, honorary chairman of the Reform Party, said he “should” eventually find himself in the same party as Tory MPs like Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Reform Party achieved double-digit vote shares for the first time in the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections.

The Conservatives have said Reform UK 'wants to see Keir Starmer in Downing Street'.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden said: “Their ambition is to stop the Conservatives winning seats. »

Mr Farage told BBC Radio 4's The World at One: “I think if you ask members of the Conservative Party at the moment they would vote for me to be leader and not for Rishi Sunak.”

Despite winning over a majority of Tory MPs, Mr Sunak lost a vote among party members the last time he tried – with 58% backing Liz Truss to become leader.

Mr Sunak finally became prime minister six weeks later, when Ms Truss and Boris Johnson withdrew from the race to replace her.

Mr Farage said the Conservatives were doing badly because of the failure of their government and not because of Reformers.

And he insisted there was “no chance” of repeating the 2019 deal between the Brexit Party and the Tories – which saw them withdraw candidates in hundreds of Tory target seats – to help keep Labor out of power.

In his role as GB News presenter, Mr Farage has been a regular presence at Conservative events, where he has been praised by many on the right for his role in delivering Brexit.

He began his political journey as a conservative, but left the party in the early 1990s due to its then pro-European stance. However, he spoke of his return to the fold if the party moved more towards the right.

“Maybe after the heavy defeat of the conservatives, they will rethink what they really stand for. What we really need in this country is a center-right government,” he said at the BBC.

“At some point, people like me and Jacob Rees-Mogg have to belong to the same party – whether it’s the Reform Party, the Conservative Party, or something new.

“Logically, this wing of the party and the Reform Party must be on the same team.”

Speaking after the by-election, former minister Sir Jacob said the Conservatives needed to focus on appealing to voters who had shifted to Reform, adding there was “a lot of commonality” between both parties.

But Sir Jacob insisted his support for Mr Sunak's leadership was “strong”.

Avg. P.A.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was one of several former Conservative ministers to pioneer grassroots conservatism, aiming to push Rishi Sunak's government to adopt more right-wing ideas.

Mr Farage received a hero's welcome many Conservatives at the party's annual conference in Manchester last year.

On Friday, he said he was committed to supporting the Reform Party, but would “have to see what active role I play” in the party's general election campaign.

Mr Farage has repeatedly said he has no intention of making an eighth attempt to get elected to the House of Commons.

Declaring that the by-election marks the Reform Party's “coming of age”, Mr Farage acknowledged his party would not win the general election, but said it could win the next one.

Reform won 13% of the vote in Wellingborough and 10.4% in Kingswood, roughly in line with levels achieved in national polls.

BBC analysis of major opinion polls shows a marked increase in support for the party in recent months, reaching an average of 10%, almost double last year.

So far, the Reform Party has struggled to repeat this situation in elections.