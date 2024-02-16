Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan appeals convictions, sentences in 3 court cases





ISLAMABAD (AP) The legal team of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed Friday against his convictions and sentences in three controversial court cases, a defense lawyer said.

Khan was sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison for corruption, revealing official secrets and violating the Marriage Act. The appeals were filed Friday, more than two weeks after Khan was convicted and sentenced following a trial in a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, said Latif Khosa, Khan's lawyer.

It is unclear why Khan's legal team waited more than two weeks to appeal.

Khan's convictions and sentences came ahead of February 8 parliamentary elections in which candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party won the most seats.

However, no party managed to secure a simple majority in the vote that took place to choose a new parliament and ultimately elect a new prime minister. Khan could not run because of his beliefs.

Khan was sentenced on January 30 to 10 years in prison for revealing official secrets. In the following days, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and seven years in prison for violating the marriage law.

Khosa said appeals against the convictions for revealing official secrets and corruption were filed in the Islamabad High Court, while an appeal against the conviction of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for violating the Marriage Act was filed in another court.

Meanwhile, Khans PTI and several other political parties rallied on Friday against allegations of fraud in the Feb. 8 vote, with thousands gathering near the southern city of Hyderabad. Khan's party also called for nationwide protests against Saturday's allegations of election fraud.

The party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which replaced Khan's government after he was ousted in a vote of no confidence in 2022, is finalizing a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government. Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party is in talks with former President Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan People's Party and its allies who replaced Khan in 2022.

Khan was embroiled in more than 170 court cases, including for inciting violence, following his arrest in May 2023. During nationwide riots in May, Khan's supporters attacked the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, storming an air base in Mianwali, in the eastern province of Punjab, and set fire to a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The violence only subsided when Khan was released at the time by the Supreme Court.

Khosa said Khan's legal team was seeking a stay of the three convictions and sentences handed down against Khan and his wife.

