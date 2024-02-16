Trump faces $370 million fine in fraud trial in New York. How would he pay for it?





By Nada Tawfik, Madeline Halpert and Kayla EpsteinBBC News, New York

Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump speaks to the press before closing closing arguments at his civil fraud trial in New York

The future of Donald Trump's family business could be decided Friday when a New York judge is expected to rule in his civil fraud trial.

The former president, his adult sons and his namesake company have already been found liable for fraudulently inflating the value of their assets in statements to lenders.

Prosecutors asked the judge to fine Mr. Trump $370 million ($291 million) and impose restrictions on his ability to do business in the state.

That's a lot of money, even for a billionaire. Legal experts told the BBC that such a significant sanction, coupled with a potential final ruling that could have a huge impact on his property empire, could deal a serious blow to Mr Trump's finances.

“He’s not going to suddenly become a worker,” said former federal prosecutor Diana Florence. “But it's just going to be a lot of money. His fortune will be significantly reduced.”

Why could Trump be fined $370 million?

New York Attorney General Letitia James told the court that $370 million was the appropriate amount Trump should pay in restitution, a financial penalty that involves paying back money earned through fraudulent means.

She calculated the sum based on three factors: the money Mr. Trump would have made from interest rate savings on loans due to misreporting his assets; “bonuses” paid to Trump Organization employees who participated in the program; and profits made on two property deals which Ms James claims were obtained fraudulently.

It is up to Judge Arthur Engoron to determine the financial sanctions when he renders his judgment.

Regardless of the amount, Mr. Trump would also have to pay annual interest on that fine, going back several years to when the alleged violations took place. New York's 9% interest rate means Mr. Trump could have to pay an additional nine-figure sum on top of the penalty.

Mr. Trump denies committing fraud and says there was no crime because the banks made money from his investments. He is expected to appeal, which would put the decision on hold until a higher court reviews the case.

But if he wishes to avoid paying the fine or have his personal property seized during the appeal process, he must still deposit the entire amount which will be withheld by the court within 30 days.

A punitive amount – but not ruinous

A Forbes magazine calculation puts Mr. Trump's total net worth at $2.6 billion. The New York Attorney General's Office estimated his annual net worth at $2 billion in 2021.

Based on these estimates, a $370 million penalty would cost Mr. Trump about 15 to 18 percent of his wealth.

In addition to this looming sanction, he already owes writer E Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in another defamation case concluded in January. His legal costs are also mounting as he fights four criminal cases at the federal and state levels.

These combined financial charges could amount to more cash than Mr. Trump has available. Legal experts say he has several potential options.

Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty ImagesJudge Arthur EngoronTrump could get bail, but it will cost him

To avoid paying everything up front, Mr. Trump could try to obtain a bond — a guarantee from a third party that he can pay the entire fine. It would cost him many more millions, with interest and additional fees. He would also likely be required to provide guarantees.

To get a bond from a bail bond company, a person typically has to post about 10 percent of the total amount owed, said Steven Cohen of New York Law School.

So if Mr. Trump owed $370 million in restitution, he might have to pay $37 million ($29 million) to a bond company to issue the bond. And he will not recover these costs.

Trump could sell assets to raise enough cash

In a deposition in the case, Mr. Trump said he had $400 million in cash (the BBC could not independently verify this sum). However, with its other legal liabilities and costs, that would not be enough to cover a new $370 million fine.

“He needs to think about what to do with his assets, how to maybe liquidate businesses to raise that money,” said Sarah Kristoff, a former federal prosecutor.

Much of Mr. Trump's fortune is tied to his real estate ventures. Forbes estimated his New York real estate empire was valued at $490 million ($384 million), including his flagship condominium skyscraper, Trump Tower, worth $56 million ($44 million) according to the point of sale count.

His portfolio includes many other properties across the country, with golf courses, condominium towers, hotels and even a winery.

His stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates messaging platform Truth Social and is seeking a public listing, is valued at nearly $4 billion. But the value that investors place on this company has varied wildly in recent months; and under the terms of the agreement, he would not be allowed to sell shares to raise funds immediately.

“You're going to have to sell or make something to get the money to pay that kind of cost,” said William Thomas, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty ImagesNew York Attorney General Letitia James sits behind Donald Trump in court during closing arguments. Trump could ask his loyal supporters for money.

Mr. Trump could also turn to the massive fundraising engine he uses to pay his tens of millions in legal fees. According to the New York Times, 10% of every dollar raised from his supporters goes to fund his defense during his civil and criminal trials.

He has used two political action committees – Save America, which has been his primary vehicle for paying legal fees, and Make America Great Again, which is funding his presidential bid – to raise money to cover the costs of these trials, although such structures are generally used for political purposes. These entities are separate from his official presidential campaign account.

Between his first indictment in March 2023 and the end of the year, his Save America political action committee spent nearly $40 million on attorney fees and other related fees, Forbes calculated.

Under federal campaign finance rules, Mr. Trump could potentially use Save America to pay a court-ordered fine, said Shanna Ports, a senior attorney at the Campaign Legal Center. He would not be allowed to make that payment with official campaign funds, she added.

But fundraising might not be practical in Mr Trump's case anyway, lawyers told the BBC.

A large fine “would create a real cash flow crisis for him to raise nine figures in cash in a very short period of time,” said former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner. He added that raising money from his supporters in a short period of time would be an extraordinary sum.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, his Save America PAC started the new year with $5 million in cash.

Mr. Trump will only have a clearer idea of ​​what this means for his business and personal fortune when Judge Engoron issues his final ruling. But regardless of how he chooses to pay, any significant penalty will likely cause serious financial problems for the former president.

“Trump, for all his misrepresentations and lies about his wealth, is truly a wealthy person,” said Mr. Thomas, the business professor. “But most people don’t have $400 million.”

If you are in the UK, register here.

And if you are elsewhere, register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68175846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos