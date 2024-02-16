'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi on Ravichandran Ashwin's 500 wickets in Test cricket







Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the “extraordinary milestone” of taking 500 Test wickets. Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets in the third Test against England at Rajkot on Friday. The Prime Minister said on new heights.” Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin for this extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His career and achievements bear witness to his competence and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales new heights. @ashwinravi99 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2024 Ashwin also became only the third player to achieve this feat and continues to be India's second-highest wicket-taker behind Kumble, who finished his career with 619 scalps. The 37-year-old reached this milestone on the second day of the ongoing Test. He needed just one wicket for the feat and that hampered opener Zak Crawley, who mistimed a sweep that landed in the sure hands of Rajat Patidar at short fine leg. This was after India were bowled out for 445 in their first innings. The only other off-spinners who have touched the 500-wicket mark are retired Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralidaran (800) and Australian Nathan Lyon (517), who did so last year. Overall, Ashwin is only the ninth bowler to take 500 wickets in the traditional format, reaching the milestone in his 97th Test. After making his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has come a long way. The Chennai engineering graduate started out as a first-order batter and dabbled in medium-pace bowling before settling for the role of off-spinner, a move that was forced by a back injury during his teenage years . After the Kumble and Harbhajan Singh era, Ashwin had big shoes to fill and he did so with remarkable consistency. In his first 16 Tests, Ashwin took nine five-wicket hauls and became the fastest in the 300-wicket club. Ashwin has proven his worth in the shorter formats as well, having played 116 ODIs for his 156 wickets in the format. He has 72 wickets in 65 T20 international appearances. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

