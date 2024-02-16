The Indonesian president's son also rises, but what will his role be as new vice president?

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Everything about Indonesia's presumptive future vice president, 36, from his looks and mannerisms to his baritone voice, is reminiscent of his father, the widely popular outgoing President Joko Widodo, known under the name Jokowi.

Many voters say they were attracted to the candidacy of future President Prabowo Subianto, in part because the ex-commander had Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.

The Prabowo-Gibran team received about 58% of the vote in unofficial “quick counts” conducted by independent pollsters after Wednesday's election. These counts have proven accurate in previous elections.

This puts Gibran on track to become the youngest vice president in Indonesia's history. There are, however, obvious differences between Jokowi and his millennial son.

While Jokowi already had 10 years of public service under his belt before ascending to the presidency in 2014, Gibran only has two as mayor of his hometown of Solo.

While Jokowi was once seen as breaking the barriers of the old guard to usher in a new era of democracy, Gibran's rapid rise has led to complaints of nepotism and judicial transgression.

Jokowi was criticized for alleged political interference after making high-profile appearances with his former rival Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling changed the eligibility criteria, allowing his son to join the list of leaders .

The president has denied any wrongdoing.

Gibran's path to the vice presidency has also raised questions about his preparedness to step onto the national stage, even though the vice presidency is a position with limited power and influence.

Gibran, however, expressed confidence that he was ready to play a national role in a speech on Wednesday evening after Prabowo declared victory.

“Three months ago, I was nothing. They said I was meaningless and afraid to face the debate,” Gibran told his supporters. “But one thing is for sure, thanks to your prayers and support, Prabowo and I are here.”

Former vice presidents generally tend to play a low-key role unless the president gives them a specific mandate.

But the perceived maneuvers to install Gibran as the second-highest job have sparked speculation that the vice president's office could be granted additional powers.

ROLE OF THE VP

Ongoing deliberations on a bill for a new special region for Jakarta, whose status will change with the planned new capital, include a proposal for a Jakarta Grand Council, chaired by the vice president.

“It shows that this type of thinking is being done by some people in the background,” said political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.

Despite widespread expectations of a continuation of Jokowi's programs in a Prabowo government, analysts say the focus will be on how Jokowi might seek to exert his influence through his son.

Before Gibran was elected mayor of his hometown of Solo in 2020, a position also held by his father, he ran a restaurant and catering business in the city and reportedly avoided politics.

Jokowi has repeatedly denied having any involvement in Gibran's decision to run for mayor and then vice president. At one point, he even said he would like to see his son take over the family furniture business.

Before Gibran's candidacy was finalized, the Constitutional Court – then headed by his uncle – changed the age limit rule to allow people under 40 to run for president, or vice -presidency, if they had regional leadership experience.

Many Indonesians said they were shocked and disappointed by the decision. With Jokowi's rise to power coming just 15 years after the fall of former strongman Suharto, many fear the move could signal a resurgence of patronage and cronyism, they declared.

A humorous reviewer on social media posted an image of a pack of instant noodles with Gibran's face on the packaging labeled “Instant Vice Presidential Candidate” and the comment “RIP DEMOKRASI.”

Educated overseas in Singapore and Australia, Gibran's attitude towards his rise was also described by some Indonesians as off-putting and in contrast to his father's humble, Javanese attitude.

Responding to criticism that he is following in his father's footsteps, Gibran said Indonesia is a democracy and the people are free to choose their leaders.

But last October, he reportedly told a crowd of mothers in Solo protesting dynastic politics to “go home and cook for their children.”

Nonetheless, Indonesians chose to give Gibran a chance, and having a young descendant on the list with 72-year-old Prabowo might have helped attract youth votes.

“The quick count is high because of young voters,” Gibran said Wednesday. “We want to involve more young people in the future.”

(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Kay Johnson and Raju Gopalakrishnan)