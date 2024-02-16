Politics
The Indonesian president's son also rises, but what will his role be as new vice president?
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Everything about Indonesia's presumptive future vice president, 36, from his looks and mannerisms to his baritone voice, is reminiscent of his father, the widely popular outgoing President Joko Widodo, known under the name Jokowi.
Many voters say they were attracted to the candidacy of future President Prabowo Subianto, in part because the ex-commander had Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.
The Prabowo-Gibran team received about 58% of the vote in unofficial “quick counts” conducted by independent pollsters after Wednesday's election. These counts have proven accurate in previous elections.
This puts Gibran on track to become the youngest vice president in Indonesia's history. There are, however, obvious differences between Jokowi and his millennial son.
While Jokowi already had 10 years of public service under his belt before ascending to the presidency in 2014, Gibran only has two as mayor of his hometown of Solo.
While Jokowi was once seen as breaking the barriers of the old guard to usher in a new era of democracy, Gibran's rapid rise has led to complaints of nepotism and judicial transgression.
Jokowi was criticized for alleged political interference after making high-profile appearances with his former rival Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling changed the eligibility criteria, allowing his son to join the list of leaders .
The president has denied any wrongdoing.
Gibran's path to the vice presidency has also raised questions about his preparedness to step onto the national stage, even though the vice presidency is a position with limited power and influence.
Gibran, however, expressed confidence that he was ready to play a national role in a speech on Wednesday evening after Prabowo declared victory.
“Three months ago, I was nothing. They said I was meaningless and afraid to face the debate,” Gibran told his supporters. “But one thing is for sure, thanks to your prayers and support, Prabowo and I are here.”
Former vice presidents generally tend to play a low-key role unless the president gives them a specific mandate.
But the perceived maneuvers to install Gibran as the second-highest job have sparked speculation that the vice president's office could be granted additional powers.
ROLE OF THE VP
Ongoing deliberations on a bill for a new special region for Jakarta, whose status will change with the planned new capital, include a proposal for a Jakarta Grand Council, chaired by the vice president.
“It shows that this type of thinking is being done by some people in the background,” said political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.
Despite widespread expectations of a continuation of Jokowi's programs in a Prabowo government, analysts say the focus will be on how Jokowi might seek to exert his influence through his son.
Before Gibran was elected mayor of his hometown of Solo in 2020, a position also held by his father, he ran a restaurant and catering business in the city and reportedly avoided politics.
Jokowi has repeatedly denied having any involvement in Gibran's decision to run for mayor and then vice president. At one point, he even said he would like to see his son take over the family furniture business.
Before Gibran's candidacy was finalized, the Constitutional Court – then headed by his uncle – changed the age limit rule to allow people under 40 to run for president, or vice -presidency, if they had regional leadership experience.
Many Indonesians said they were shocked and disappointed by the decision. With Jokowi's rise to power coming just 15 years after the fall of former strongman Suharto, many fear the move could signal a resurgence of patronage and cronyism, they declared.
A humorous reviewer on social media posted an image of a pack of instant noodles with Gibran's face on the packaging labeled “Instant Vice Presidential Candidate” and the comment “RIP DEMOKRASI.”
Educated overseas in Singapore and Australia, Gibran's attitude towards his rise was also described by some Indonesians as off-putting and in contrast to his father's humble, Javanese attitude.
Responding to criticism that he is following in his father's footsteps, Gibran said Indonesia is a democracy and the people are free to choose their leaders.
But last October, he reportedly told a crowd of mothers in Solo protesting dynastic politics to “go home and cook for their children.”
Nonetheless, Indonesians chose to give Gibran a chance, and having a young descendant on the list with 72-year-old Prabowo might have helped attract youth votes.
“The quick count is high because of young voters,” Gibran said Wednesday. “We want to involve more young people in the future.”
(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Kay Johnson and Raju Gopalakrishnan)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2024/02/16/indonesian-president039s-son-also-rises-but-what-will-his-role-as-new-vp-be
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan wanted me to captain Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi – Cricket Leagues
- The Indonesian president's son also rises, but what will his role be as new vice president?
- Balchem and Virginia Tech open new joint Mineral Metabolism Research Center
- Rapper and actor Vince Staples brings dark, offbeat humor to the Netflix series
- Indian cricket: Hyderabad women's team head coach Vidyut Jaisimha claims allegations against him are due to non-inclusion of former cricketer's daughter | Cricket news
- King Lear review Yal Farber's modern attire is incredibly vicious and extremely moving | Scene
- 'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi on Ravichandran Ashwin's 500 wickets in Test cricket
- Bollywood is for those who can be 'resilient', says Emraan Hashmi
- Microsoft, Google, Meta commit to action on AI election risks
- Trump faces $370 million fine in fraud trial in New York. How would he pay for it?
- Turkey to keep key rates at 45% at end of tightening cycle, Reuters poll shows
- Dayton Live previews Broadway season announcement and other entertainment news you should know