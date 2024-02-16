The verdict in Trump's civil fraud trial is expected today. Follow the latest





NEW YORK (AP) A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, adding to a big week on the former president's legal calendar.

Trump could face millions of dollars in fines and other sanctions in the ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously ruled that the former president inflated his wealth on financial statements that were turned over to banks, insurers and others to enter into agreements and guarantee loans. .

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants from doing business in the state. Such a sanction could potentially harm the real estate empire that helped Trump craft his image as a savvy billionaire businessman and propelled him to fame and the White House.

Engoron is expected to take power after two months of testimony from 40 witnesses, including Trump. Final arguments took place on January 11. The judge is deciding the case because juries are not allowed in these types of trials and neither James' office nor Trump's lawyers have requested one.

Engoron is expected to issue his decision Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances that would necessitate a delay, court officials said.

It's already been a big week in court for Trump. On Thursday, another New York judge ruled that Trump will go on trial March 25 on charges of falsifying his company's records as part of an effort to buy the silence of people with potentially embarrassing stories about alleged infidelity. Trump says he is innocent.

If the schedule is met, this will be the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial.

Also Thursday, an Atlanta judge heard arguments on whether to remove Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis from Trump's Georgia election interference case because she had a personal relationship with a special prosecutor she had hired.

James' office estimated that Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion. State lawyers say Trump used those inflated numbers to obtain lower insurance premiums and favorable loan terms, saving at least $168 million on interest alone.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they will appeal if Engoron rules against him.

The Republican presidential candidate said Nov. 6 that his financial statements actually underestimated his net worth and that banks were doing their own research and were happy with his affairs. During closing arguments in January, he denounced the case as a fraud against me.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments in his civil trial on trade fraud charges in New York Supreme Court, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (Michael Santiago/Pool photo via AP)

Engoron is ruling on six claims in the James lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, falsification of business records and insurance fraud. State lawyers claimed Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion in one year.

Before the trial, Engoron weighed in on James' main claim, believing that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent. As punishment, the judge ordered some of his companies removed from his control and dissolved. An appeals court suspended this decision.

Because this is a civil matter and not a criminal one, there is no possibility of jail time.

