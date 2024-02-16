Politics
Watch Judi Dench Join Her Grandson on TikTok in Heartwarming Reels
One of the many joys of having grandchildren and build close relationships with them it’s that they give their grandparents the right to act like children again. This, in a word, is how Lady Judi DenchOscar- and Tony-winning stage and screen icon, has become an unlikely sensation on TikTok.
One of the many highlights of Sam Williams' TikTok account (@sam.williams1), is that you can sometimes find your famous grandmother there, taking pop culture quizzes and performing viral dance moves. Here is the proof:
@sam.williams1 When Bojo lets you film a family TikTok #fyp #fy #for you #mother #Grandmother #viral #dance @finty.williams1 Jawsh released 685
Yes, that's Judi Dench between her grandson, Sam Williams, and daughter Finty Williams, shaking her hips to Laxed (Siren Beat) by New Zealand music producer Jawsh 685. It was 2020, when this dance had just gone viral and everyone had it's time to learn about it due to COVID lockdowns.
The Dench children were apparently no exception. When Bojo lets you film a family, TikTok plays the video caption. Bojo is likely referring to then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who instituted stay-at-home orders that year.
It was the same year that Sam moved in with his grandmother. Now 89, Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012. It's a condition that's making the actor's vision increasingly difficult, and her grandson is happy to give him a hand.
His new roommate turned out to be a very strict director, as Dench told the British hosts of This Morning: Daily Mail reports, dragging her into dance performances and lovingly testing her grandmother's patience. Here's Sam keeping Dame Judi up to date with the lyrics of the latest pop songs, sort of:
@sam.williams1 HIS RETURN BUT WITH A TWIST! guess the lyrics!! #fyp #fy #for you #Words #family #damejudidench original sound Sam Williams
The two became friends through the videos and time they spent together, and Sam even got to be Dench's date to the Oscars in 2022. Everything shows you're never too old for yourself take up a new hobby.
Watch Judi Dench Join Her Grandson on TikTok in Heartwarming Reels originally appeared on Simplemost.com
