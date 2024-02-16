Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens note for Ravichandran Ashwin after entering Test cricket's 500-wicket club

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin for completing 500 wickets in Test cricket on Friday. Ashwin is the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on the second day of the third Test against England at Rajkot. The Prime Minister wrote on X: “Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His career and achievements bear witness to his competence and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales new heights.

Ashwin is the third off-spinner to reach this milestone and continues to be the second highest wicket-taker behind Kumble, who has amassed 619 wickets in his Test career.

The 37-year-old dismissed Zak Crawley, whose catch was taken by Rajat Patidar at short fine leg. Earlier, India were bowled out for 445 runs in their first innings.

Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australian Nathan Lyon (517) are the other two off-spinners to touch the 500-wicket mark in the longest format.

In total, Ashwin is the ninth bowler to take 500 wickets. After making his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin went on to become one of the best bowlers in the history of cricket.

He wanted to be a hitter, then tried to become a broadcaster. He has, however, found his rhythm as a spinner. He was the fastest to take 300 wickets in the Test format.

He was one of the best players in white-ball cricket. In 110 ODIs, he took 156 wickets. He has 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

