Risk of black swan shock to bond yields threatens China in 2024

The risk is right in front of us, says Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the 2007 bestseller The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable. Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Of all the fears Asian investors had about 2024, Federal Reserve officials maintaining monetary curbs was not one of them.

This week's announcement that U.S. consumer prices remain above 3% changes, perhaps significantly, the Fed's rate cut narrative. However inflation cools to 3.1% year-on-year in January, from 3.4% in December, the trajectory suggests a discouraging level of rigidity.

It also raises a specter that has lingered on the minds of Asian policymakers for some time: the return of so-called bond vigilantes at the worst possible time, as China's economy stumbles.

The reference here is to a business phenomenon that then-White House adviser James Carville helped popularize in 1994: speculators rebelling against government or central bank policies that they consider imprudent or dangerous. These periodic protests can be very destabilizing, driving up yields and boycotting debt auctions.

Hence Carville's famous observation that he would like to reincarnate himself as a bond market. You can intimidate everyone, he joked when President Bill Clinton's administration was engaged in balanced budget negotiations with Congress.

What a difference three decades make when Washington's national debt exceeds $34 trillion. And as political polarization at the Capitol reaches new heights, few could have imagined it, even in the Clinton era. To the point where lawmakers' squabbling over government funding is causing credit ratings to deteriorate.

In August, Fitch withdrew its AAA rating on US debt, lowering the largest economy's credit to AA+ amid threats of a government shutdown. This came 12 years after Standard & Poors downgraded Washington amid wrangling over raising the debt ceiling.

Most recently, in November, Moody's Investors Service threatened to strip the Americas' remaining AAA rating. This reduced the outlook from stable to negative.

Since then, the plot has thickened. The Congressional Budget Office, for example, announced that the U.S. deficit would be $1.6 trillion for fiscal year 2024, and that it could reach $1.8 trillion in 2025. As the gap reaches 5 .6% of gross domestic product, well-known market specialists like Nassim Nicholas Taleb warn: a reckoning may be underway.

The risk is right in front of us, the author of the 2007 bestseller The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable said at a recent investment forum. If you see a weak bridge, you know it's going to collapse at some point. Taleb added that we need something to come from outside, or maybe some kind of miracle.

Of course, one could argue that this would be more of a white swan event that many saw coming. Yet bond advocates don't tend to believe in miracles of the type Taleb is referring to. Its ranks observe the trajectory of the United States Treasury debt compared to trends in economic growth, tax revenues, demographics and global trade and fearing the worst.

So is Asia, given that region is at the forefront as the outlook for US yields turns bleaker. High yields are the last thing Chinese leader Xi Jinping needs as he grapples with a housing crisis, worsening deflation and record youth unemployment. China and other major Asian central banks have a total of more than $3 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities.

As 2024 dawned, most Asian investors thought the highest and longest period for U.S. yields was over. Not so much, as inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% comfort zone.

The chances of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's team making multiple rate cuts may be diminishing. Among the unknowns is how the Fed's decisions might collide with the upcoming U.S. election.

Naturally, President Joe Biden had hoped that the Fed's easing measures would lead to a useful wealth effect as markets reacted favorably. Biden's likely Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, is already announcing further tax cuts if he returns to power.

This specter alone could provoke the crowd of bond vigilantes. In 2017, Trump signed a massive deal worth over $1.5 trillion. tax reduction at a time when a vibrant American economy did not need support. In 2019, Trump bullied a Powell Fed that had tightened its measures to reverse the trend and cut rates. These two waves of free stimulus arguably helped set the stage for the biggest surge in inflation in four decades.

Then came the Covid-19-related supply chain chaos that fueled inflation. And additional waves of fiscal spending have added momentum to inflation trends.

But today, Asia is adapting to a new reality in which rapid easing by the Fed is no longer a given. This is pushing strategists to rethink expectations about Asian bond yields, exchange rates and global growth prospects.

The possibility that the Fed's rate calculation could change now should be a wake-up call to investors who have been sorely seduced by the soft landing narrative, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser, told CNBC at Allianz.

All this makes trajectory of returns and the interplay between Treasury borrowing plans and bond vigilante wild cards that neither China nor the rest of Asia saw coming. We can debate whether what awaits us in the coming months is a black swan or a white swan. What is less debatable is that Asia will have to expect the unexpected in 2024.