No, Donald Trump is not Navalny of the Americas





President Biden had been in office less than a week before speaking for the first time to Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died Friday in a penal colony.

A Reuters reporter asked whether the new president would approve sanctions against Russia following the August 2020 poisoning of Navalny, apparently at the hands of Russian security agents. Biden said he would not hesitate to raise this and other issues with his counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He mentioned Navalny again in a February 2021 speech.

The politically motivated imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, he said, are a matter of deep concern to us and to the international community.

When asked in June what might happen if Navalny died, Biden was forceful, if vague: The consequences would be devastating for Russia.

On the other hand, during his four years in office, Donald Trump does not seem to have mentioned the names of dissidents even once. After Navalny's poisoning, Trump was asked what his reaction would be. Trump discussed how he had allegedly been tough on Russia and noted that there was no evidence of Russian involvement. When asked if he doubted Russia's involvement, Trump said it was interesting that people kept asking him about Russia.

I think at this point, China is probably a nation that you should talk about a lot more than Russia, he said, because the things that China is doing are much worse, if you look at what's going on. in the world.

Navalny called on Trump to condemn the poisoning. Trump didn't do it.

Of course, this was entirely consistent with Trump's approach to Russia. Questions about his affinity for the country and for Putin dogged Trump well before his 2016 election. And his repeated refusals as president to criticize Putin, even rejecting at one point the idea of ​​Russian interference in 2016 elections while standing alongside the Russian leader, reinforced these perceptions.

Outside the office, the trend has not changed. He made positive remarks about Putin, both as the broader invasion of Ukraine loomed in 2022 and after it unfolded. His pre-presidency attitude, shrugging his shoulders at the actions of Russian autocrats, has not changed through his service as America's chief executive.

This was clearly due in part to Trump's (and much of his party's) general affinity for authoritarian leadership. Trump has regularly undermined and still undermines American partnerships with other liberal democracies while praising autocratic leaders like Putin or Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Hungary's Viktor Orban.

Trump's approach to Putin and Russian aggression now permeates his party and its ideological allies. This week has seen a heated debate over whether the United States should increase its aid to Ukraine's efforts to repel the Russian invasion; Republican leaders and right-wing voices have loudly demanded that no new support be offered. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has released new videos from his trip to Russia, a trip that included a leering interview with Putin showing Carlson admiring the amenities enjoyed by the Russian people. Carlson has been a vocal opponent of U.S. efforts to help Ukraine.

At an event this week, Carlson was asked why he didn't challenge Putin over Navalny and the deaths of other Russian opposition figures. He shrugged his shoulders: to lead, you have to kill people.

Then news of Navalny's death broke. Some eight years of right-wing excuses or open support for Trump's treatment of Putin have suddenly been cast in a very dark light.

Fortunately, a number of prominent right-wing voices quickly found an effective pivot: In this scenario, Trump is not Putin, but Navalny.

There was former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin (R), responding to criticism of Republican efforts to block aid to Ukraine by suggesting that the Biden administration and Democrats were proponents of authoritarianism.

As the world reflects on the murder of Alexei Navalny at the hands of Putin, he wrote on social media, it is worth remembering that Democrats are actively carrying out Biden's orders by also trying to imprison his main political opponent , Donald Trump, to remove him from power. vote and make sure he dies in prison.

Right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec echoed this idea, saying Navalny's death was what Biden and the Democrats wanted for Trump and MAGA. Mike Benz, Trump's former State Department official, made a similar suggestion about the former president.

Filmmaker Dinesh DSouza, fresh off having his film about election fraud once again exposed as nonsense, took a similar approach.

Navalny = Trump, he wrote. The plan of the Biden regime and the Democrats is to have their main political opponent die in prison. There is no real difference between the two cases.

There are, of course, huge differences between the cases.

Navalny had been imprisoned several times, both for short periods (for offenses such as holding public protests) and, as with his final detention, for long periods. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August on extremism charges, centered on his political opposition to Putin's leadership. The sentence was pronounced during a closed-door hearing at the penal colony. Russia's justice system is widely seen as beholden to the executive power of the president, particularly in the wake of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, on the other hand, faces four sets of criminal charges. Two are federal and stem from indictments obtained by special counsel Jack Smith. Two are at the city or county level, one in New York and one in Fulton County, Georgia.

Only federal charges could be linked to the Biden administration, but protections are in place to give Smith independence in pursuing criminal charges. In fact, Smith was appointed shortly after Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, to ensure that the ongoing federal criminal investigation into Trump's actions had this independence. (Anyone concerned about the independence afforded to special counsels need only think of Special Counsel Robert K. Hur.)

Moreover, the charges against Trump stem from easily understandable allegations: that he kept documents marked as classified at Mar-a-Lago despite legal demands for their return and that he worked to overturn the results of the Neither claim has been proven, but each was supported by enough publicly available evidence to bolster the idea that an investigation was warranted.

But we shouldn't spend too much time considering that the comparison is made in good faith. Suggesting that Trump is America's Navalny is just an attempt to assert that Trump's indictments are solely political, an argument that has been the centerpiece of all of Trump's rhetoric for years. It was even the centerpiece of his efforts to deflect questions about how Russia tried to promote his candidacy in 2016.

The reality is that Trump and many of his allies see him as much more like America's Putin, the strong hand needed to fend off fuzzy opponents. This is why, as president, Trump did not address Navalny or challenge Putin, unlike Biden. This is why, in 2015, Trump even defended Putin's targeting of journalists with a Carlson-like attitude: our country also does a lot of murder.

In September, Trump supported another person's attempt to equate his indictments with political persecution.

This person was Vladimir Putin.

