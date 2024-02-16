Politics
Virginia senators react to Navalny's death
(WSET) After Russian authorities announced the death of Alexei Navalny in prison, Virginia lawmakers are joining those criticizing President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny, 47, had been imprisoned since January 2021 on extremism charges, but his 19-year prison sentence was cut short by his death after just two years.
According to the Federal Prison Service, Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. He could not be rehabilitated by ambulance.
Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner greeted the news of his death with sharp criticism of Putin. Navalny's notable political history of speaking out against Putin included a nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin. This connection was strongly cited by Kaine and Warner in their reprimands of Putin on social media.
RELATED: Prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies at 47, prison agency says
“Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to opposing authoritarianism. His death is another disturbing reminder that Putin will stop at nothing to suppress freedom,” wrote Senator Tim Kaine. “We must unite our arms against this brutal dictatorship by supporting Ukraine and strengthening NATO and our other alliances.”
Warner issued a similar statement mentioning Navalny's death while calling Putin a “bloodthirsty tyrant” and then calling attention to the ideals of freedom fighting against Putin.
“The death of Alexei Navalny is yet another heartbreaking reminder of who Vladimir Putin is: a bloodthirsty tyrant who thinks he can get away with anything,” Warner wrote. “This is another reason why we must continue to champion the cause of freedom in opposition to Putin’s brutality.”
Navalny's death comes just days before the anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
|
Sources
2/ https://wjla.com/news/local/virginia-senators-react-to-alexei-navalnys-death-vladimir-putin-tim-kaine-mark-warner-february-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Virginia senators react to Navalny's death
- Jennifer Garner in Talks to Star in Ben Affleck's 'Animals' Movie – The Hollywood Reporter
- Google tests the ability to call businesses on your behalf and hold the call until an agent is available
- No, Donald Trump is not Navalny of the Americas
- What will happen now that Jokowi has won a triple election victory? – Academic
- Actor Mohit Arora to return to TV after 10 years, says: 'He was looking for a landmark role to return to TV screens' |
- Men's tennis plays with too few players when losing to Saint Louis
- 40 years of London Fashion Week: behind the scenes with the women who started it
- Innovations shaping the future in 2024 –
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeals convictions and sentences
- Risk of black swan shock to bond yields threatens China in 2024
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens note for Ravichandran Ashwin after entering Test cricket's 500-wicket club