Virginia senators react to Navalny's death

After Russian authorities announced the death of Alexei Navalny in prison, Virginia lawmakers are joining those criticizing President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny, 47, had been imprisoned since January 2021 on extremism charges, but his 19-year prison sentence was cut short by his death after just two years.

According to the Federal Prison Service, Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. He could not be rehabilitated by ambulance.

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner greeted the news of his death with sharp criticism of Putin. Navalny's notable political history of speaking out against Putin included a nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin. This connection was strongly cited by Kaine and Warner in their reprimands of Putin on social media.

“Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to opposing authoritarianism. His death is another disturbing reminder that Putin will stop at nothing to suppress freedom,” wrote Senator Tim Kaine. “We must unite our arms against this brutal dictatorship by supporting Ukraine and strengthening NATO and our other alliances.”

Warner issued a similar statement mentioning Navalny's death while calling Putin a “bloodthirsty tyrant” and then calling attention to the ideals of freedom fighting against Putin.

“The death of Alexei Navalny is yet another heartbreaking reminder of who Vladimir Putin is: a bloodthirsty tyrant who thinks he can get away with anything,” Warner wrote. “This is another reason why we must continue to champion the cause of freedom in opposition to Putin’s brutality.”

Navalny's death comes just days before the anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war.