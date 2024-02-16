Former Pak PM Imran Khan challenges crypto and Toshakhana sentences





On January 30, Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for disclosing sensitive state secrets (File)

Islamabad:

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan separately challenged his convictions in the crypto corruption and Toshakhana cases in the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

Separate petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through advocate Ali Zafar against the convictions of Imran Khan in the two cases. Meanwhile, Imran Khan's close aide and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also challenged his conviction and sentence in the encryption case in the Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, were lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The petition on the cipher case (secret diplomatic cable) brought the Secretary of State and the Ministry of Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar to respond in this matter. He urged the High Court to quash the conviction and sentence and acquit him of the charges against him.

On January 30, Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court for disclosing sensitive state secrets.

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Imran Khan – less than a month before his ouster in April 2022 – while addressing a public gathering, held up a letter in front of the crowd, claiming that it was a figure from a foreign country that had conspired with his political rivals to overthrow his government.

Imran Khan did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation from which it came. But days later, he accused the United States of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had requested his dismissal. .

The figure related to the meeting between Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, and Lu.

Toshakhana's plea prompted the state and accountability bureau to respond and urged the IHC to “suspend the execution of the conviction and sentence” imposed on the cricketer-turned-politician.

On January 31, Imran Khan and his wife were each sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and illegal sale of state gifts.

The motion claimed that the trial court issued the judgment hastily without giving the suspect the opportunity to receive a fair trial.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Qureshi also challenged his conviction and sentence in the encryption case in the Islamabad High Court through a plea filed by his lawyers Ali Bukhari, Taimur Malik and Salman Safdar.

The former foreign minister urged the court to overturn his conviction and acquit him of charges of disclosing state secrets.

“There is no evidence that appellant aided, abetted or facilitated the co-defendants in any way,” the motion states, adding that the plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate how Qureshi or “any co-defendant s 'engaged in actions detrimental to national security or in aid of foreign powers. Along with Imran Khan, Qureshi was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison on January 30 in the encryption case. Imran Khan was also banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

