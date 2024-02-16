What Trump promises his supporters in a second term





At a Donald Trump rally, it's often a spontaneous phrase that ends up making headlines.

Meanwhile, in speech after speech, the former president lays out an aggressive and ambitious second-term policy agenda that makes elements of his first term in the White House pale in comparison.

Most of the items on the agenda are not new when it comes to immigration and other issues. Trump is making many of the same promises he made during his 2016 campaign that never came to fruition due to a lack of congressional support or limitations on his executive power. But there are some unique areas that Trump is now focused on that require a tougher approach if he returns to power.

Trump is suddenly making a lot of consequential statements, like his recent declaration that he would let Russia attack a NATO ally that wasn't paying enough for its defense. But here are some of the campaign promises Trump repeats most often during his election campaign.

Record evictions

Immigration may have been the biggest political driver of the 2016 Trump campaign. Today, he has unofficially considered it the top priority of his 2024 White House bid, speaking at length during every campaign speech he gave.

On my first day back in the White House, I will end all open border policies of the Biden administration, stop the invasion of our southern border, and launch the largest domestic deportation operation in history American, Trump said at a campaign event in Iowa in December.

Trump made similar promises in 2016 that he failed to keep, deporting fewer people than President Barack Obama did in each of his two terms, according to federal government data. If anything, Republican voters may now be more animated by border and immigration policy, and the latest NBC News poll showed that Trump's biggest policy advantage over President Joe Biden was on securing the border.

Trump also promised not only to reinstate his travel ban targeting some Muslim-majority countries, but also to extend the ban to refugees from Gaza and to institute certain ideological controls for all immigrants.

I banned refugees from Syria, I banned refugees from Somalia, very dangerous places and all the most dangerous places in the world, I banned them, Trump said at rally in Iowa in October. During my second term, we will expand each of these bans, he added.

In 2016, Trump repeatedly promised to build a 1,000-mile-long U.S.-Mexico border wall. What ended up coming together was 453 miles of border wall, the vast majority of which consisted of reinforcement of existing walls. Trump also promised that Mexico would cover the cost, which it did not do. This time, just as ambitiously, Trump promises to finish what he started.

A tough approach on global affairs, including a high import tax

The former president projected an à la carte approach to international relations, floating the idea of ​​a universal 10% tax on all products from countries outside the United States, with the aim of prioritizing to national production.

During his election campaign, Trump often generalized his America-first economic approach, threatening to impose significant tariffs on the products of companies that choose to outsource their labor and production to the UNITED STATES.

Economists on both sides have warned against Trump's universal proposal. A center-right think tank, the American Action Forum, said Trump's proposed policy would distort global trade, discourage economic activity and have overall negative consequences for the U.S. economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meanwhile, said the plan would increase the cost of a wide variety of goods that American businesses and consumers depend on.

Trump's recent comments about Russia and NATO also drew a rebuke from the NATO chief, who said it could endanger the lives of American and European soldiers.

A military crackdown on crime

Trump suggested using the National Guard to fight crime, which he said is worse than ever.

The former president often alludes to expanding the military nationally to combat crime in cities. Referring to Washington, D.C. and Chicago as dens of crime, Trump pledged to intervene militarily without obtaining necessary authorization from local leaders.

“One of the things I'll do is you're supposed to not be involved in this, you just have to have the governor or the mayor ask you to come next time. I'm not waiting,” said Trump.

There has traditionally been a clear dividing line between the military and national law enforcement. But right-wing figures are arguing for Trump's more aggressive use of the Insurrection Act to deploy the military domestically during a second term.

Trump has also stepped up his tough-on-crime rhetoric: For some minor crimes, Trump has suggested the death penalty.

Very simply, if you rob a store, you can expect to be shot as you leave that store, shot, Trump told a raucous crowd at the California GOP convention in September.

Trump also regularly insists that the death penalty should be instituted for drug traffickers, depending on the severity of their crimes.

Eliminate the Department of Education and use federal money to fight local mandates

Trump plans to completely gut the federal department, a move that would employ 4,400 people and a budget of $68 billion. Trump says it would return full education authority to the states, although eliminating the department would not directly transfer new powers to the state.

While Trump talks about returning power to states and localities, another promise met with loud applause at every rally is to cut funding for any public school system that has a mask mandate for the safety of children, a increasingly rare authorization.

The former president considered eliminating the Department of Education during his 2016 candidacy. While in office, he attempted, unsuccessfully, to merge the Ministries of Education and Labor into one single entity. Trump also attempted to cut the department's budget by billions of dollars, which would have ended subsidized student loans and the Civil Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Political retaliation against Biden

One of Trump's most consistent talking points on the trail centers on his intention to pursue Biden if he regains executive power.

I will appoint a real special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in America's history, Joe Biden, and prosecute the Biden crime family, Trump said in June at his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, just hours after having been arraigned at a federal courthouse in Miami on charges of willfully withholding classified documents.

Trump often cites the 91 charges he faces as evidence of a weaponized two-tiered justice system that he says has opened Pandora's box.

At a rally in South Carolina last week, Trump appeared to sardonically modify that message, saying he no longer wanted revenge on Biden because he was too incompetent. When Trump asked the crowd, in a tongue-in-cheek tone, if they agreed with not taking revenge on Biden, shouts of no and ardent boos filled the arena.

