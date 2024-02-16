Politics
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Munich
Wang is due to meet the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Friday evening. He is also expected to meet British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
Neither the US nor the Chinese side have issued any statements on the meeting.
The flurry of diplomatic activity is behind a relative thaw in relations between China and the United States in recent months, following the high-profile summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in California in November.
Wang also held in-depth talks with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Bangkok last month.
The two countries are trying to manage their relationship more effectively than before precisely because they want to avoid losing, Ian Bremmer, president of consultancy Eurasia Group, said on the sidelines of the summit.
China to defend equal and orderly multipolar world at Munich Security Forum
This is despite the fact that there is no trust in the relationship, there is no understanding in the relationship, but there is enormous interdependence. And I think it will last, at least for a while.
A year ago, Wang and Blinken met in the same place, but at a diplomatic low point, following a heated argument over a Chinese surveillance balloon discovered in transit over America North. The United States shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina and recovered it for examination.
The Chinese statement at the time said Wang outlined China's firm stance on the so-called balloon incident and urged the United States to resolve the damage caused by its abuse of force to China's relations. -Americans.
The United States then said Blinken addressed the PRC's high-altitude surveillance balloon's unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law in U.S. territorial airspace, emphasizing that this irresponsible act must never again be committed. to reproduce.
Friday was the first day of the Munich Security Conference, which was overshadowed by news of the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a maximum security prison in the Arctic Circle.
A series of Western officials have condemned Moscow over Navalny's death. Harris said Washington was working to confirm the news, adding: Whatever story they are telling, let's be clear, Russia is responsible.
Navalny's wife, Yulia, took the stage immediately after Harris, just hours after news of her husband's death appeared in Russian media. She received a standing ovation from the assembled leaders.
We probably all witnessed today's horrible news. I wondered if I should come here or fly to see my children. And then I asked what Alexey would do in my place. And I'm sure he would be there, said Yulia Navalny.
In Friday's debates, China played second fiddle to geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the upcoming U.S. election.
We know that China still exists, but suddenly we are no longer talking about China, it is clear that China, the big elephant in the room, is not at the epicenter of our concerns, said Borrell, the highest EU diplomat, on the sidelines of the summit. .
Television screens are filled with people killed or injured. Destruction is far more appealing to the eye than a theory about economic security or China's expansion in the South China Sea. But these events continue and sooner or later it will be another crisis, he added.
Harris, meanwhile, used her speech to reassure allies that Biden would remain committed to the transatlantic NATO alliance and Ukraine if re-elected in November.
Former US President Donald Trump, Biden's likely Republican opponent, has said in recent days that he would not defend a NATO ally if Russia attacked it. Harris dismissed this worldview as dangerous, destabilizing and even short-sighted, suggesting it would embolden China.
Biden slams Trump's stupid and dangerous threats to NATO
Imagine if we went easy on Putin, let alone encouraged him. History gives us a clue: if we stand by while an oppressor invades his neighbor with impunity, he will continue. And in Putin's case, that means all of Europe would be at risk, Harris said.
If we fail to impose serious consequences on Russia, other authoritarian regimes around the world will become emboldened. Because, you see, they would watch – they would watch and learn, she added.
