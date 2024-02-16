India vs England: PM Narendra Modi congratulates R Ashwin after historic 500th Test wicket





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated R Ashwin after the spinner reached the milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the third Test against England on Friday (February 16). The Prime Minister issued a statement on his official X account, saying Ashwin's journey and achievements are a testament to his skills and perseverance. Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin for this extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His career and achievements bear witness to his competence and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales new heights. @ashwinravi99

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2024 “Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of crossing 500 Test wickets! His journey and achievements are testament to his skills and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales new heights.@ashwinravi99”, Prime Minister Modi said on X. R Ashwin's memorable day in Rajkot Ashwin had a wonderful day with bat and ball in Rajkot on the second day of the third Test. Coming in to bat after India lost two early wickets, he put together a calculated 77-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel to ensure India passed the 400-run mark. Ashwin scored 37 as India would be left with 445 runs to end their innings. India would once again look to the off-spinner for inspiration as they needed to break the opening stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Ashwin had started to check the progress of the run when Crawley decided to attempt a sweep shot. The effort was mistimed and went straight to the fielder as Ashwin became the second Indian to reach the 500-wicket mark. The Indian spinner will then dedicate this feat to his father, who has been a constant support to him over the years. “It's been a long journey. I would like to dedicate the 500th wicket to my father. He has been through most of everything I have been through in my life… he has been a constant support to me. 500 wickets are done and dusted now. We have a match at stake,” Ashwin said. Published on: February 16, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/india-vs-england-third-test-day-two-r-ashwin-500-wickets-pm-narendra-modi-message-rajkot-2503261-2024-02-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos