Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens Indonesia's economy

Indonesia has weathered the geopolitical storms of 2022/3 quite well, according to the world Bank. While Prabowo Subianto appears set to succeed Joko Widodo as president, economic growth remains resilient and inflation has remained low over the past year. But external risks, notably the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, continue to blur the horizon.

Global ambitions

As the world's largest Muslim-majority nation and Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia is aiming for the top spot in the State of the Global Islamic Economy Index, after reach third place in December 2023. By 2027, it is on track to replace Russia in sixth place in the world. economy (by PPP). And by 2045, the country aspires to developed nation status, with a correspondingly high per capita income.

The country needs substantial capital to grow at a time when global interest rates are rising and external debt financing is becoming increasingly expensive. Krisna Gupta, Center for Indonesian Political Studies

Multiple factors must align to realize these ambitions. The World Bank warned in January that global growth would slow for the third year in a row, to 2.4% in 2024, when the global economy could record the slowest half decade GDP growth in 30 years. Indonesia's GDP growth is also expected to slow due to the weakening outlook.

Putin's war against Ukraine, about to enter its third year, continues to dampen global growth, disrupt value chains and darken bright spots like Indonesia. To protect national interests, including food, fuel and fertilizer, Widodo has increased Indonesia's engagement on the international stage by supporting peace efforts around the world and calling for Russia's withdrawal.

“Indonesia generally tends to do well when the global economy is not in great shape,” said Krisna Gupta, a senior researcher at the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies in Jakarta. “But the country needs substantial capital to grow at a time when global interest rates are rising and external debt financing is becoming increasingly expensive.”

As the commodities boom peters out, the World Bank forecasts that Indonesia's GDP growth will slow to an average of 4.9% over the 2024-2026 period. THE the government remains hopeful to achieve its 5.2% target in 2024, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in early February, recognizing the risks posed by global economic turmoil, such as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. But the economy needs to grow by 6-7 percent annually to realize the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision of becoming a high-income country (with the world's fifth largest economy) by 2045, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said in 2045. December.

Regional leadership

To achieve developed country status, a nation usually requires sustained annual economic growth of 7% for 15 consecutive years. To this end, Jakarta recently submitted its official application for membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It's an “exciting” gesture, said the OECD Secretary-General, as Indonesia could be a voice for emerging economies and drive development across Southeast Asia.

As members of this club of the most advanced economies, members are expected to share fundamental values, including “a commitment to pluralist democracy based on the rule of law and respect for human rights.” . Democratic values ​​and the rules-based international order are currently under threat from Russia. After the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the OECD ended Russia's accession process, postponed in 2014 after Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Subianto will need to maintain a “free and active” foreign policy, whereby Jakarta avoids alienating any major power. “A thousand friends are too few, one adversary is one too many,” he said during a pre-election debate in January.

Without stopping the war, “it will be very difficult to resolve the problems on our side,” said Radityo Dharmaputra, an international relations expert at Universitas Airlangga in Indonesia. But the public finds it difficult to connect the war with Indonesia's domestic problems, he said. In 2022, few Indonesians linked the rising price of noodles to the disruption of grain deliveries from Ukraine, a major supplier.

Indonesia's democratic partners will look to the world's third-largest democracy to increase their support for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Indonesia's plans to become a larger global player are supported by economic trends that forecast This is a historic shift toward Asian primacy, with the country potentially ranked as the world's fourth-largest economy by 2050. But even as global stability continues to be threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia remains a distant dream.

