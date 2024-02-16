Johnson's 'Bring Back Boris' campaign 'flooded' with messages after by-election defeats | Politics | News





Furious Tory MPs and voters have “flooded” a campaign to “bring Boris back” with messages of support following last night’s by-election humiliations. As the dust began to settle on the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections, where two safe Tory seats became the last to be won by Labor, Tory supporters keen to oust Rishi Sunak began sending messages to a campaign put on hold to bring back Boris Johnson. . THE Conservative position The campaign was launched in the summer of 2022 to give Conservative members the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson's resignation as party leader should be accepted. But it appears hundreds of Tory supporters rediscovered the campaign by Googling “bring back Boris” as fury mounted against Rishi Sunak and the party leadership over the by-election and the distance behind Labor in the polls. Conservative Post editor Claire Bullivant shared the messages she has received, which now number more than 36,000 since the campaign launched.

One person wrote: “Please reinstate Boris. The Tories had no right to change the vote of the British public. Our democracy is a scandal. Rishi Sunak is a waste of space. Fed up with tax hikes taxes he orchestrated. [Sunak] And [Chancellor] Jeremy Hunt.” Another said: “This is ridiculous, Boris is the best leader since Maggy and Winston, I'm a farmer in Suffolk and I'm fed up with this lame leadership like we're seeing with personal money game fish Rishi ., I've had enough, change your leadership or I will change my vote.” There was anger at the way the Privileges Committee conducted its investigation and gave Johnson a 90-day suspension, which forced him to leave Parliament. Another said: “I refuse to vote Tory while Rishi is leader because of what he did to Boris – not only ousting him but, with the help of his supporters and Harriet Harman, expelling him from Parliament and grinding him into the mud to prevent him from making a decision. I think Rishi is a dastardly and malicious plotter. However, if Boris came back in any form, I would vote to support him and hope it would show the party what a terrible mistake they have made. Another added: “He should never have been deported… I was angry then and still am now. He was a fantastic Prime Minister, who truly cared about our country, who “spoke about the country”, saw the positives, he spoke with passion, a true inspiration! His work was made even more difficult by the pandemic, which he managed well, I believe, and Brexit, which “All these years some groups still won't accept it. We need Boris back to have any chance of retaining a Conservative government after the next general election.”

Warnings have been issued about the electoral consequences of keeping the party with Sunak, as most MPs appear to want to do. One said: “Bring back Boris Johnson or see Starmer become Prime Minister. It would be a disaster if Labor won a general election again and Suella Braverman as Foreign or Defense Secretary. “ Another said: “I've always voted Conservative and have been totally appalled by the way Boris has been replaced by his party. It was a 'witch hunt' from start to finish, culminating in the forced dismissal of the only person capable of saving the party. He stands out as a great politician and a great leader and we desperately need his return to lead us to victory. Without him as leader? We will not win the next general election. A third added: “I was a member until those bastards hit the knife, I think old fashioned it was up to the voters to decide.” This is a handful of hundreds of messages received over the past 24 hours on the campaign website.

Ms Bullivant told Express.co.uk she was surprised to see the alerts for literally hundreds of messages. She said: “I'm inundated with signatures on the Bring Back Boris petition I started on the Tory post. “People must Google it and find it because I haven’t put it anywhere since Boris resigned. “But I woke up this morning to a flood of signatures and messages.”

