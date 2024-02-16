Imran Khan's party calls Pakistan's general election result 'biggest electoral fraud'





Claiming that at least 85 seats it won in Parliament were snatched by fraud, the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the result of Pakistan's elections would be remembered because of the largest electoral fraud in the history of the country against him and his elected candidates. .

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, founded by the cricketer-turned-politician, also deplored the February 8 elections, saying the elections would go down in the country's history due to the scale of the electoral fraud.

A week after the general election, there is no sign of a cash-strapped government in Pakistan. Independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won the lion's share of the 266-member National Assembly, although none of the other parties secured a clear majority.

Vote counting was suspended the night after the poll, prompting the PTI to claim the polls had been rigged. Since then, the party has regularly denounced that the establishment followed incorrect procedures to declare PTI's rivals victorious.

On Friday, a new crackdown, allegedly led by the Pakistani military, was launched against Khan's party in a bid to pressure election winners to switch loyalties to parties backed by the powerful military .

The crackdown came against the backdrop of a possible coalition government comprising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and four smaller parties.

Later in the afternoon, addressing a widely followed press conference here, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said: According to our estimates, out of 177 [National Assembly] the seats that were supposed to belong to us, only 92 were allocated to us. And 85 seats were fraudulently taken away from us. The party is taking constitutional and legal steps, Hasan said, adding that the party has verified the data for around 46 seats and it is being compiled for another 39 seats.

Describing in detail that the party had three ways to check the alleged rigging, the PTI chief said: There were discrepancies between Form 45 and Form 47; there was also a huge difference in the number of votes polled for seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies and the number of rejected votes, in some cases, exceeded the margin of victory. For a press conference, the setting was unusual and more like a pandal for some event. Nearly 70 candidates sat alongside the main leaders, each presenting their Formula 45 and claiming victory.

Form 45 is collected from polling stations in a constituency while Form 47 shows the consolidated result of a constituency.

A presentation detailing statistics by seat was also presented during the press conference. Shortly after, party leader Seemabia Tahir took the stage and released a video of the alleged fraud in the February 8 elections.

She also mentioned senior PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid's defeat to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130 headquarters and claimed that Rashid was in the lead till night but the latter was declared the winner the next morning.

The allegations made at the press conference were the same as those made by Khan and the PTI before and even after the general elections. One of the allegations was that the elections were not free and fair. One of the top leaders, Salman Akram Raja, who contested for the NA-128 seat, slammed the election authorities, saying fraud took place from the polling stations to the returning officer's office . What the people voted for was changed in the dark of night, The News International quoted Raja as saying.

Meanwhile, throughout the day, the party's official X and other social networks continued to post updates on protests across the country.

Peaceful protests are underway across the country against the massive rigging of the 2024 elections. In Sindh, the PPP and MQM have benefited from this rigging and the public mandate is not being respected!, said one of these messages, which also contained a short video.

