Trump is completely devouring the Republican establishment





Donald J. Trump is snuffing out the last flashes of independence within Republican institutions with astonishing speed, demonstrating that his power continues to expand over the new party establishment he created.

At the Republican National Committee, he plans to replace his longtime supporters with allies even more closely aligned with him, including his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

In the House, Republicans are more docile than ever. Most strikingly, President Mike Johnson, apparently the party's top official, walked back his support in a crucial Senate race because Mr. Trump disagreed. On Thursday, Mr. Johnson's candidate ended his campaign less than a week after it opened.

In the Senate, which has been less beholden to Mr. Trump, his influence on a failed border bill made one of the party's most effective lawmakers, Mitch McConnell, look weak.

Demonstrations of obedience in recent weeks erase any lingering doubts about the Republican Party's willingness to advance one-man interests, signaling that a string of victories by Mr. Trump and his allies in November could also mean replacing checks and balances in Washington. with his wishes and whims.

For many Republicans, these are not the risks but the rewards of a second Trump administration. Only a rapidly shrinking minority within the party remains concerned about Mr. Trump’s intentions.

This is a defining moment for our party and our country, said former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who launched a long-running Republican primary challenge to Mr. Trump on a promise to restore the party to its traditional principles. As long as leaders continue to wither under Trump's pressure, they will move in the direction of a Trump Party, not the Republican Party.

Mr. Trump is consolidating his control even as he faces 91 felony charges, with a New York judge on Thursday setting a trial date for March 25 in the case involving secret payments to a porn star. A final ruling is expected Friday in another New York civil fraud case, in which the state's attorney general seeks to penalize Mr. Trump nearly $370 million and effectively cut him off from his family business .

At the same time, Mr. Trump, who has long accused Republican leaders of rigging the system for their own gain, has come to emulate their methods. The marshes he once said needed to be drained he now considers wetlands to be protected.

Mr. Trump's team says he is giving voice to popular opinions that have no advocate within the party, and that the changes at the Republican National Committee have one goal in mind: electing him to office. a second term in the White House.

Our mission is simple: maximize the resources of the Republican Party to elect President Trump, said Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign who is expected to take over as director of the RNC's operations.

Presidents tend to become the political establishment and often install trusted lieutenants in key positions in their party apparatus. But Mr. Trump has gone beyond traditional norms, both in the degree of loyalty he demands and in the totality of his project to remake the conservative movement in his image.

When Mr. Trump arrived in Washington, the reception was as hostile as the takeover he led, pushing for a radical reversal of long-held Republican principles.

He has praised strongmen like Vladimir V. Putin and publicly undermined foreign allies. He cast doubt on the holding of fair and free elections. He took a hard line on immigration, dismissed concerns about the national debt and supported protectionist trade policies.

Eight years later, the only question is whether Mr. Trump's grip can tighten any further.

During his election campaign, he mocked traditional conservative powers like Koch's political machine and the Club for Growth, crushing their attempts to oppose him.

The Club for Growth, a well-funded anti-tax group, effectively folded its tent after an allied group spent millions against Mr. Trump only to conclude that nothing worked. On Saturday, the group's president, David McIntosh, sat in the front row at a Trump rally in Conway, South Carolina, a detail the former president repeatedly emphasized to his audience.

David, please stand up, Mr. Trump said as Mr. McIntosh quickly stood up. He is now with us 100 percent. He is with us 100 percent. THANKS. THANKS. It's good to have you.

The Koch political network, Americans for Prosperity Action, long one of the most influential conservative groups in the country, has invested millions to help Mr. Trump's latest primary rival, Nikki Haley. Still, polls show she is likely to be defeated in next week's primary election in South Carolina, her home state.

At the same rally in South Carolina, Mr. Trump mocked Ms. Haley by insinuating that her husband had gone on a National Guard deployment to escape her, an insult aimed at a military family that had drawn little criticism at the time. within their party.

Why the silence of the Republican Party? asked Ms. Haley on Monday in an interview with Politico. Where are the Republicans who stand up for our men and women in uniform who sacrifice for us and protect our country?

Ms. Haley's candidacy took a hit years before she announced a presidential campaign, when the Trump team began working to rewrite Republican party rules to favor frontrunners like him. The Nevada nomination race this month was so tilted toward Mr. Trump that opponents argued it was manipulated.

But Mr. Trump seemed to want to go even further.

Several times over the past two years, the former president raised the possibility of canceling the primary process in discussions with Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

Ms. McDaniel did not view Mr. Trump's suggestion as a serious request, even though the former president complained of being treated unfairly, the sources said. Ms. McDaniel did not return a call seeking comment.

On one occasion, Mr. Trump angrily said the party would have canceled George W. Bush's primary if it had been the nation's 43rd president who had lost re-election and tried to run again, one said. people informed of the conversations.

The Trump campaign has denied that the former president made such comments. Mr. LaCivita, the former senior adviser to the former president, said the conversations were completely fabricated and used an expletive to describe the controversial exchanges.

Yet Ms. McDaniel was not a Never Trumper.

She owed her political office and subsequent re-elections to Mr. Trump's support, and signed a plan allowing the party to help pay her legal fees. She quickly became a close political advisor, although she sometimes showed a willingness to disagree with him.

Ms. McDaniel privately urged Mr. Trump to abandon his opposition to masks during the pandemic and warned that his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Michigan, her home state, were based on lies. She warned that a third presidential campaign would prevent the party from continuing to pay its legal fees and cut him off after he declared his candidacy anyway.

Most recently, Ms. McDaniel refused to cancel all Republican presidential debates despite pressure from Mr. Trump, who refused to participate.

Mr. Trump's next RNC chair will likely be Michael Whatley, a supporter of the former president's false election claims. Mr. Trump also endorsed as party co-chair his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who played various roles in his political operation.

Mr. Trump is not the first president to seek a lieutenant within the family: Ronald Reagan installed his daughter, Maureen, in the same position of number 2 in the party.

But previous efforts to restructure parties were aimed at winning elections on all ballots, not just the presidency, said Michael Steele, an anti-Trump conservative who served as chairman of the Republican National Committee during the rise of the Tea movement. Party.

Many of us argued that the Republican Party had become old, stale and frayed, Mr. Steele said. But we solved that problem by fostering a new generation of leaders, and it's never been more selfish around one person.

