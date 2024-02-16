The world will have another unpredictable leader in Prabowo

Prabowo Subianto has remade his image and is poised to become Indonesia's next president, but he would struggle to navigate a complex geopolitical environment.

By Karishma Vaswani / OPINION Bloomberg



In a closely watched contest, the unofficial quick count results are now out and strongly suggest a landslide victory for the man poised to become Indonesia's next president: fiery former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto , who was also, for a time, the son-brother-in-law of the former president of the archipelago, Suharto.

There is no doubt that the other two candidates, former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, would experience many concerns and head-shaking. They said they wanted to wait for official results before conceding defeat, even though Prabowo declared victory. Yet the unofficial results have always been very accurate, and it is likely that come October, when President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, resigns, Prabowo will be the one to replace him.

It is crucial for him to start thinking about the challenges ahead, both domestically and internationally. The 72-year-old defense minister would inherit Indonesia at a time of complex geopolitical problems. Gaza and Israel, the United States and China, an assertive Russia and an unpredictable North Korea.

Although the archipelago has always maintained an independent foreign policy, Prabowo will have to tread carefully and this is not something he is good at.

He has remade his cute, cuddly grandfather image compared to the once energetic general, but some of that temperament was evident on the campaign trail. In 2019, during his last election campaign, he told an unsuspecting foreign correspondent that he was not afraid of white people and that he was not going to be lectured on democracy.

None of this vitriol or fury was apparent during his victory parade in central Jakarta on Wednesday. Beaming as he entered the packed Istora Senayan Sports Arena, it was evident that this historic moment was not lost on the man who had made several attempts to become Indonesia's president before.

His supporters had begun gathering hours before in anticipation of a victory, and as he addressed them, they erupted in applause and cheers, dancing to the now-popular OKE Gas song that accompanied his campaign. He spoke in his speech about the importance of being a president for all Indonesians and bringing the nation together after months of intense divisions.

Many people I spoke to at the event were excited that Prabowo was set to become their next president. He's a strong man, a woman told me. It will make Indonesia stronger.

It's a remarkable image overhaul for a man with a checkered history. He was accused of the kidnapping and disappearance of student activists during the pro-democracy protests that ultimately led to Suharto's resignation in 1998, amid street protests fueled by the economic crisis. Prabowo also headed the army's special forces unit, Kopassus, and was incriminated in allegations of human rights abuses in the former East Timor province. He has always denied all allegations, and in this campaign he seemed to let go of the past. We must focus on the future, he thundered to the crowd during his victory parade. It seems millions of Indonesians agree with him.

At the heart of this is a sense of pride, nationalism and a desire to have one's place in the world. Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations for Southeast Asia, said: Prabowo absolutely wants Indonesia to be seen as a greater power in Asia and on the world stage, to take back the real leadership of ASEAN and plays a greater role in global institutions.

It is on the international level that Prabowo could face the greatest challenges. The first item on the agenda would be the relationship with the United States, which has been tricky to say the least. He was banned from going there for two decades, apparently because of his alleged human rights record, but Washington allowed him to return after he was chosen as defense minister in the Jokowis office. Indonesia under Jokowi has forged close ties with the United States and China and, for the most part, Prabowo is expected to continue this, including courting Chinese investment, which has been a strong point of the administration by Jokowi.

The struggle for superpower influence will undoubtedly be a key theme in Indonesia's future. This country, which constitutes the largest economy in Southeast Asia, should, in theory, be a natural partner for Washington. It is a large and vibrant democracy with historically strong military ties to the United States. Its economic prospects are relatively solid and the archipelago no longer needs to bow to either Beijing or Washington to ensure its relevance.

This is why Prabowo's relations with the United States would be closely monitored by other regional partners, especially during an election year for both countries. It is looking increasingly likely that former US President Donald Trump will return to the White House. Asian governments are beginning to assess what the Trump presidency could mean for them, and Jakarta should do the same.

The combination of a Prabowo-Trump duo could be explosive. The two men have, in some ways, striking similarities. In 2019, after losing to Jokowi, Prabowo refused to acknowledge his defeat, instead claiming that he had won the election. Prabowo often echoed the campaign slogans of American politicians, saying it was time to make Indonesia great again.

Like Trump, Prabowo is an unpredictable leader. He has yet to demonstrate Jokowi's capacity for compromise and political maneuvering. Prabowo would undoubtedly have his predecessor in the background, or even at his side. His vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the eldest son of the current president, and Jokowi's image was plastered on Prabowo-Gibran posters.

Indonesians voted Wednesday for two politicians to guide them into the future: in reality, they have three.

Karishma Vaswani is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who covers Asian politics with a particular focus on China. Previously, she was the BBC's lead presenter in Asia and worked for the BBC in Asia and South Asia for two decades. This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.