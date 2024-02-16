Imran Khan's party says his wife Bushra's life is in danger





ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has expressed concern over the health of his wife Bushra Biwi and claimed there was a “serious threat” to her life and that the “fascist regime” in Pakistan refused him medical help. Bushra Biwi, 49, is imprisoned here at Khan's Bani Gala residence after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case last month. Khan, 71, is incarcerated at the high security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Both were sentenced to several years in prison in the Toshakhana expensive gifts case and in the iddat case that declared their marriage un-Islamic. Bushra had already approached the Islamabad High Court on February 6 against the authorities' decision to declare his residence as a sub-jail and sought his transfer to Adiala Prison citing “potential security concerns”. The concern expressed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party is the result of a claim by the party's legal coordinator, Mashal Yousafzai, that Bushra's life is in danger and that she needs immediate medical attention. In a message pinned to the party's official account, the PTI said: “Absolutely shameful! Lawyer @AkMashal states worrying aspects of the conditions in which Bushra Bibi was detained in Bani Gala. A blatant injustice is occurring, the higher courts must intervene. “Let the world know that the illegitimate and fascist regime of Pakistan has fallen so low and is so petrified that it has resorted to maliciously attacking Imran Khan's wife Bushra Imran Khan and denied her any medical aid,” he said. Yousufzai, who is also Bushra's spokesperson, took to the X platform and shared that during a meeting, Bushra revealed that she was fed a harmful thing that she said “looked like acid in his food and caused severe pain to the body. last five days. » “Her life is in serious danger, she should undergo a medical examination as soon as possible,” the lawyer said, adding that Bushra's daughter, her son-in-law, Khan's two sisters, Halima Apa and Uzma Apa. , and at least five lawyers, including Latif Khosa and lawyer Salman Safdar, met her at her home. “A gross injustice is happening, higher courts must intervene,” the PTI official said in another article. A week after Pakistan's general elections, no government was in place. Khan and the PTI claimed their mandate was stolen by the establishment and staged massive protests across the country.

