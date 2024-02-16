Renewed trade tensions with China could threaten US economy with Goldilocks

With the U.S. economy doing surprisingly well and the stock market hitting record highs, many investors are calling what's happening “ “A Goldilocks Economy.” » The main concern now is geopolitical, with the possibility that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread throughout the Middle East.

However, my view is that there is also a risk of a global trade conflict with China, which is also being overlooked.

One source of tension is that Chinese leaders are seeking to increase the country's production and export capacity to offset the current economic recession. This is happening at a time when the European Union is considering fare increases on car imports and carbon-intensive imports and when relations with China are likely to be an issue in the US presidential election.

At first glance, this development may seem unlikely given that friction between the United States and China eased late last year. President Biden and President Xi agreed resume direct military talks which were frozen after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022, and the first meeting took place at the beginning of January.

There has also been detente between the two countries on the trade front. The Biden administration has sought to reassure China that the goal of US policy is to “reduce risks» the relationship with China rather than dissociating from it.

So why might a trade conflict resurface?

The main reason, according to The Economist, is that “China is on the verge of release another wave of deindustrialization on the rich world. It estimates that about one million American manufacturing workers lost their jobs to Chinese competition between 1997 and 2011. This estimate seems low given that manufacturing job losses totaled around 6 million then, and that help Donald Trump wins the presidency in 2016.

The next wave will likely be massive Chinese auto exports, including a growing share of electric vehicles. Data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association shows that China has overtaken Japan as the world's largest exporter of vehicles last year. China's customs office put the figure at 5.52 million, an increase of more than 50% from the previous year, with one in three cars shipped being electric vehicles.

The largest producer in China, BYD also snatched the crown from Tesla for most sales of fully electric units, backed by strong support from the Chinese government. The Economist Remarks that since the launch of its “Made in China” policy In 2015, China “blatantly ignored global trade rules, handing out freebies to its automakers” including “dumped loans, equity injections, purchasing subsidies and government contracts.”

Chinese electric car manufacturers have set their sights become a major player on an international scale, with a particular focus on Europe. BYD currently sells five models in Europe and has announced plans to build a new factory in Hungary.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen accused China to flood global markets with prices “kept artificially low thanks to state subsidies”. Meanwhile, an investigation was launched in September that could result in punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles that exceed the current standard rate of 10% for imported cars.

The Financial Times points out that global trade could also fragment because the European Union is set to impose the world's first tax on emissions from carbon-intensive imports. They include products such as steel, cement, iron, aluminum, fertilizers and others. Collections will begin in 2026, but the transition is already underway. This issue is of particular importance to the Chinese government, which is striving to wean the country's steel production coal-fired blast furnaces.

The United States has not been unduly affected by these developments thus far. However, potential changes in China-US trade policy could arise after the US elections.

In 2018, President Trump slapped prices of 25 percent on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, triggering a series of tariff hikes that ultimately affected about $380 billion worth of imported goods. According to a study by Tax Foundation, American consumers paid the equivalent of $80 billion more for these products, representing one of the largest tax increases in decades. The study estimates that the higher tariffs, which the Biden administration left in place, will reduce long-term economic growth by 0.2% and cost 166,000 jobs.

Increased uncertainty over trade also contributed to a U.S. stock market sell-off of nearly 20% in the fourth quarter of 2018. According to a study by the New York Federal Reserve, reduced the market capitalization of US listed companies by $1.7 trillionwith the greatest impact felt by companies directly exposed to China.

If the trade conflict escalates, this time it could be even more damaging to the U.S. economy and the global economy, for two reasons.

First, the tariff increases announced by Trump are larger than in 2018-2019. He had initially called for a general tariff hike of 10 percent. However, he Increased the ante in a recent interview in which he said he would impose tariffs on Chinese goods that could exceed 60 percent.

Second, a trade war could be global this time if the European Union follows through on plans to raise tariffs on “dirty” cars and imports.

Such a result would represent a major threat to the post-World War II order designed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to ensure global peace and prosperity. This is a risk that investors cannot afford to ignore.