Everyone is leaving Congress because it is trapped in the vicious cycle of nepotism: Narendra Modi
On February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi complained to the Congress that everyone was leaving the party as it was trapped in the vicious cycle of nepotism and dynastic politics. He said the only aim of the Congress is to “oppose Modi” and the party is doing the opposite of what it is doing, even if it results in a loss for the country.
The Prime Minister was virtually addressing an event, 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan', in Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stone of various projects worth around 17,000 crores and inaugurated various development works.
“The Congress has only one agenda against Modi. They are propagating things against Modi which can divide the society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious cycle of dynastic politics. Today, everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there,” PM Modi said.
A big problem with Congress is that it lacks the foresight to develop positive policies. Congress also can't predict the future and has no road map to get there, he said.
“When Modi fulfills his promises, some people lose sleep. You look at the situation of the Congress, you recently gave a lesson to the Congress but they are not accepting it,” he said, referring to the election results in the Rajasthan Assembly. Mr. Modi said the more someone abuses it, the more the Congress accepts it.
They don't even take the name Viksit Bharat because Modi is working for it, they avoid Make in India because Modi promotes it, they don't talk about Vocal for Local because Modi insists on it.
“When India became the fifth economic power, the whole country was happy, but the Congress members were not. When Modi said that India will become the third world power in the next term, the whole country “Everyone is full of confidence, but the members of Congress are also disappointed,” he said.
The Prime Minister said, “Whatever Modi says and does, the Congress says and does the opposite, even if it means a huge loss for the country. Such a policy does not inspire young India at all.
Mr. Modi said, “During the Congress era, the entire country was facing darkness due to power shortage. Even if electricity did come, it only lasted for a short time. Millions of houses were not connected (to electricity). No country can develop without electricity.
It would have taken decades to resolve this problem at the pace Congress is working at, he said.
“After coming to power, we focused on bringing the country out of this electricity shortage. We made policies and decisions and emphasized the new solar energy sector,” a- he declared. Prime Minister Modi said that the situation has completely changed today and India has become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of electricity generation from solar energy.
“The twin-engine government (of the BJP) is working quickly to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power generation,” he said. Mr. Modi reiterated that the NDA would cross the 400 mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
10 years ago, when Congress was in power, people discussed big scams and terrorist attacks and worried about their lives and jobs. However, people dream big today, he said.
Referring to his recent visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister said he met top leaders of the country and Qatar who were surprised by the progress being made in India.
“Today, they also believe that a huge country like India can dream big. It can not only dream, but also realize (those dreams),” he said.
Mr Modi said Viksit Bharat is not just words or a feeling. It is a campaign to enrich every family, eradicate poverty, generate employment and create modern facilities in the country. Rapid development of important infrastructure such as rail, roads, electricity and water is necessary for growth, he stressed.
“When these facilities are developed, farmers and ranchers will benefit, industries will arise, tourism will increase, investment will come and jobs will be created. “When roads are built, railway lines will be laid, houses will be for the poor will be built, water and gas pipes are being laid, employment is increasing in the construction sector,” he said.
To make India a developed country, the Prime Minister said, the government is strengthening four sections: youth, women, farmers and poor. “For us, these are the four largest castes,” he said.
Before speaking about the programme, Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 17,000 crores aimed at various sectors including roads, railways, solar power, electricity transmission, drinking water, and oil and natural gas. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also addressed the program in Jaipur.
The program was broadcast live to around 200 locations across the state and was attended by ministers, MPs, MPs and other representatives of the public.
