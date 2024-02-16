Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was allegedly poisoned in prison





Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, reportedly fell ill after consuming poisoned food given by prison authorities. Currently, she is incarcerated in Adiala prison where she is serving her sentence in two separate cases. Bushra Bibi's sister, Maryamn Riaz Wattoo, told the media that her life was in danger in prison.

Allegations against prison authorities

“My sister still doesn't feel well. She is in pain and hasn't been able to eat anything for six days,” Wattoo was quoted as saying by media reports. She added that her sister was given harmful food in prison, while demanding an investigation into the matter.

Maryamn Riaz Wattoo said: “We are concerned that Bushra Bibi is being fed harmful food and it is the responsibility of the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The allegations against the prison authorities were also made by Mashal Yousafzai, lawyer and spokesperson for Bushra Bibi.

Yousafzai said a chemical substance was added to his food, which caused his health to deteriorate.

“She developed blisters in her mouth and throat after consuming that meal and has been feeling very unwell ever since,” Yousafzai said. “She wishes to inform the nation of this malicious act and the harm it projects,” she added.

Accusations against Bushra Bibi

Earlier in January, Khan and Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in an alleged corruption case involving the illegal sale of state gifts that the PTI leader received as head of state.

Barely two days later, the couple was sentenced to an additional seven years in prison for entering into marriage during the 'Iddat' (waiting period), which was later declared un-Islamic by a court.

PTI attacks fascist regime

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in an article on X, accused the “fascist regime” of “maliciously attacking” Imran Khan's wife and denying her access to necessary medical assistance.

“Make no mistake, it won't be long before those responsible for these heinous acts are brought to justice. Pakistan is strong. Imran Khan is strong,” the message added.

(With contribution from agencies)

