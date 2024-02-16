Politics
How Prabowo Subianto strategized his way to becoming president
Jakarta: He once called Joko Widodo a tool of the oligarchs; a fake that had become known through clever public relations.
Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is commonly known, was not an ordinary man, Prabowo Subianto railed. He wasn't humble either. The old general's supporters spread rumors during the 2014 so-called Black Campaign that Joko was secretly Christian and of Chinese descent, an Indonesian version of the Birther Campaign once deployed against then-US President Barack Obama.
Prabowo lost the election in 2014. And although he previously suggested leaving politics (if you're not needed, you need to know when to walk away), he lost to Joko again in 2019 and alleged a electoral fraud. Deadly protests followed.
But a decade is a long time in any political arena. The events that have taken place in the meantime, especially since 2019, explain what is currently happening in the Istora Senayan indoor stadium in Jakarta, which is overflowing with people.
It is Wednesday evening and the former nugget general, now 72 years old, finally delivers his long-awaited victory speech. Behind him on the podium, wearing a matching loose blue checked shirt, is Joko's heir, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who will serve as Prabowos' vice president.
A chant arises from the loud shouts of their supporters: Joko-wi, Joko-wi, Joko-wi.
Unofficial quick counts, reputed early voting samples compiled by polling agencies, have allowed the Prabowo-Gibran list to be supported by a broad, resource-rich coalition headed for victory in the fifth direct presidential elections of the country since the fall of corrupt dictator Suharto in 1998.
Prabowo, a powerful former commander of Indonesia's elite special forces, reportedly wanted to succeed his father-in-law even then. Instead, he went into exile in Jordan, after being discharged from military service for his alleged role in the kidnapping and torture of democracy activists in 1998, 12 of whom remain missing. Prabowo denies knowledge of their fate.
He returned in the early 2000s in an effort to prevent the fledgling democracy from descending into a banana republic. But he failed to win the 2004 presidential nomination for Golkar, Suharto's political vehicle. He lost again under the banner of his own party, Gerindra, as political matriarch Megawati Sukarnoputri's vice-presidential running mate in 2009.
It was around this time that the nation began paying attention to a former furniture maker who grew up in the riverside slums of Central Java.
In 2010, Joko, the antithesis of Indonesia's ruling class, was re-elected mayor of Solo.
Trying to launder their tainted political reputations ahead of the 2014 national elections, Prabowo and Megawati attached themselves to the rising star by wooing him to run for the influential Jakarta governorship in 2012.
In fact, they proved too good at spotting talent and Jokowi put them in the position, showing he could hold his own in the manipulative games played by the country's top politicians, Ben Bland wrote in his biography Jokowi: The man of contradictions.
Amid the turmoil following his second victory in 2019, Joko did something clever and unusual. He brought the fiery Prabowo into his government as defense minister, the first step in a brutal rapprochement that would lead to the former general's victory on Wednesday.
The constitution barred Joko, reluctantly, from seeking a third presidential term. He has a lot to achieve, including his $34 billion ($51 billion) vision of a new capital in the isolated jungle from Borneo.
He has been heavily criticized for manipulating the state apparatus for his own ends and obstructing the corruption monitoring system, but Joko remains very popular among ordinary Indonesians who love his modest personality as a man of action and the country's expanding economy.
This time around, Prabowo and Joko seemed to see a mutual benefit: Prabowo would campaign as a continuity candidate, while Joko would remain influential and confident that his legacy would endure.
The most powerful symbol of this unspoken union is Joko's son Gibran, who, although he has shown no inclination towards politics, followed in his father's footsteps to be elected mayor of Solo in 2020. As his father won almost 90 percent of the vote. of the vote.
The former culinary entrepreneur, who once studied at the University of Technology Sydney, was allowed to join Prabowos' team as a vice-presidential candidate thanks to a controversial ruling by the Constitutional Court. He ruled that his election to Solo exempted him from meeting the minimum age of 40 for the vice presidency.
Chief Justice Anwar Usman's brother-in-law Joko and Gibran's uncle voted among the nine committee members.
Gibran, often impassive on the campaign trail, had a successful career before politics. Is this the construction of a Jokowi dynasty? Does Gibran really want to be here?
Loading
What I do know is that his father can't handle him. This guy does what he wants, says Blontank Poer, a Solo journalist who knows the new number two of the world's third-largest democracy.
When Jokowi wanted to run for mayor for the second time, the hardest part was getting Gibran's blessing. He protested because Jokowi would have less time for his family.
I don't know what made him take a completely opposite direction in politics. [but] I suspect he became vice president because of a calling.
Prabowo lost to Jokowi by six points in 2014 and by about 11 in 2019. It wasn't much. And with the popular president no longer eligible to run again, the way was open for one last chance in 2024. But there was more to do than just secure Joko's tacit imprimatur.
Unproven allegations persist here that Prabowo instigated deadly anti-Chinese riots in 1998 and human rights abuses in the conflict zones of Timor-Leste, Aceh and West Papua.
All of these claims were denied, but the United States deemed the claims credible enough to ban him entry for many years until Prabowo became defense minister in 2019.
Loading
Australia also, as noted in these pages, once had him on the visa blacklist. The Interior Ministry declined to comment, citing confidentiality.
Any foreign press will ask me about human rights: it's the story of the last 16 years, he bristled at the BBC before the 2014 campaign. It comes down to my enemies. This is part of political games. These days, Prabowo rarely speaks to Western journalists.
His troubled past was brought up during this election, although his presidential rivals, former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, hardly insisted on this point.
Prabowo's team is considering whether to install defeated enemies as ministers when she succeeds Joko in October.
Indonesia's population is young, with about half of the more than 200 million eligible voters not even 40 years old and far removed from their country's undemocratic past. An important means of softening the lingering human rights shadow was the recruitment of the student activists he persecuted during Suharto's final months.
Prabowo apologized to Budiman Sudjatmiko, himself a politician, for what happened in 1998, without giving details. He and his comrades were only following orders.
Things are getting better for the Indonesian nation, and we can maturely discuss differences and remember the past as the past, Budiman told Indonesian press. In this context, I invite Pak [Mr] Prabowo to continue. Hopefully, with my support, the country's best like Pak Prabowo will not be haunted by the past.
Above all, the image of a former soldier with a renowned temperament has undergone an astonishing metamorphosis thanks to social media and clever spinners.
The wealthy prince, who in 2014 rode into a stadium on horseback like an Indonesian Mussolini, has been transformed into a grandfatherly figure with a penchant for spontaneous, silly dancing. It was all so gemoy, local slang meaning adorable.
He and Gibran appeared on TikTok during the campaign in energetic, fast-paced clips set to funky beats. They appeared online and on billboards as cuddly Pixar-like avatars. At their final rally last Saturday, their bloated, cartoonish forms floated above the crowd of 100,000.
Among the select few on stage was Prabowo's ex-wife, Titiek, a daughter of Suharto, who remains a staunch supporter of his endless ambitions for the palace.
It's rolled out every five years to address voters' concerns about the absence of a first lady, says Marcus Mietzner, an associate professor at the Australian National University.
Prabowo called her on stage to loud applause and excited his audience again by thanking her in his victory speech.
But the most thunderous applause at both events came after the name-checking of someone who wasn't even present, to the man who quietly emerged backstage, his presidential legacy wrapped in gold and the assured family dynasty: Joko-wi!
|
