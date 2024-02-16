Politics
Counting Boris's children
How many children do Boris Johnson have? It was reported last July that the birth of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, his third child with wife Carrie, was his ninth child.
However, his sister Rachel Johnson thinks we may have counted too much, telling ITV Loose women that her brother has eight children and that she expects more. He will be 60 years old and he could probably continue like Robert de Niro who, at 80, had another baby, a very little girl, she said. Will there be room for everyone in number 10 after Boris's political return?
Romantic date with Keirs
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were spotted at the Everyman cinema in London's Kings Cross this week, watching the new Bob Marley biopic. A love.
He obviously had some time to go out on Valentine's Day despite his party problems because of Israel, says my spy among the cozy sofas of the cinemas. Keir didn't seem to get much attention from the largely young audience, at least no one threw popcorn at him. They ordered wine and stayed until the end. Well, it was Valentine's night. Who said romance was dead?
Royal dog etiquette
Royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall have three children and three dogs, Storm and Pepper (both black Labradors) and Blink (a brindle boxer). One of the red lines in their 12-year marriage seems to be when Mike lets the dogs kiss him on the lips.
Mike said to Oh my dog! podcast: Zara hates it when I do it, but I'd be lying if I said it didn't happen. Boxers are apparently a nice hugger because they have the softest snouts and are very gentle, he adds, but dog kisses become increasingly unpleasant as the animals age.
Pepper the Black Lab always wants a kiss but her breath is so bad she's dead to me from a kissing point of view, he says. Don't try this at home.
Light the flags!
MP Andrew Rosindell has urged British embassies and consulates to light up the Union flag at night. They are already required to raise flags during office hours.
But Foreign Minister David Rutley is lukewarm. When flags are flown at night, mission leaders have the discretion to decide whether they should be flown taking into account local circumstances, which may prevent them from doing so, he said.
Not good enough! Turn on the spotlight, David!
Stop it Joe, said Superman
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the 1990s American television series. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.
And Cain has bad news for Joe Biden who he says is unfit to be president because he is old and senile.
Cain told GB News this week: He has flashes of lucidity, but I think everyone knows he's old and he's senile.
Bless him, he lived a long and very, very beautiful life, I'm sure. But to lead the free world, I don't think he's fit to do it.
New balls please!
Former Labor Minister Ed Balls wanted to change his last name when he was a teenager.
When I was 13, 14 and 15, I thought, my God, I have to change my name, he told George Osborne during their Political currency podcast.
But when I became an adult and went to college, it became part of who you are. From that moment on, I will never think about changing my name again.
If you think it was bad for me, think about how much worse it was for my sister Ophelia, she had a much harder time at school.
Osborne then intervened: I was at school with a certain Richard Head. Or Dick, as he was sometimes called. You won't find these schoolboy jokes on the BBC.
Gyles could be a lone gnome
Great ideas from readers on what to do with columnist Gyles Brandreth's ashes (he wants some of them mixed with paint and smeared on a canvas).
James Rollin says the ashes should somehow be knitted into a brightly colored sweater with a unicorn pattern.
Sculptor Jane Robbins suggests mixing his ashes with clay and creating a bust or even a statue of him. She adds, optimistically: There will definitely be lines around the block to see it.
My favorite is from Tim Harrison, who says his own father wants his ashes mixed with cement and poured into a mold to form a garden gnome. Once cared for and decorated, it can then be passed down from generation to generation, a perpetual reminder of its death.
Peterborough, published every Friday at 7 p.m., is edited by Christopher Hope. You can reach him at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/02/16/keeping-count-boris-johnson-children/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Counting Boris's children
- How Prabowo Subianto strategized his way to becoming president
- Live out your old-school Cali motel dreams in style at Palihotel Hollywood, a converted '50s RV on Sunset Boulevard that's at once cheeky, no-frills, and luxurious.
- Wall Street drifts as inflation update keeps stocks in check
- Great deals on electric ranges from top brands on Presidents Day 2024
- Rotting fish carcasses in overhead bin fall on Delta international flight passenger
- Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was allegedly poisoned in prison
- Trump privately expresses support for 16-week abortion ban
- Everyone is leaving Congress because it is trapped in the vicious cycle of nepotism: Narendra Modi
- Iconic commercial's Udaan and Lalita-ji actor Kavita Chaudhary died of a heart attack in
- Callahan the heartbeat of hockey in Providence | TheAHL.com
- London Fashion Week Cheat Sheet: Fall/Winter 2024