Counting Boris's children

How many children do Boris Johnson have? It was reported last July that the birth of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, his third child with wife Carrie, was his ninth child.

However, his sister Rachel Johnson thinks we may have counted too much, telling ITV Loose women that her brother has eight children and that she expects more. He will be 60 years old and he could probably continue like Robert de Niro who, at 80, had another baby, a very little girl, she said. Will there be room for everyone in number 10 after Boris's political return?

Romantic date with Keirs

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were spotted at the Everyman cinema in London's Kings Cross this week, watching the new Bob Marley biopic. A love.

He obviously had some time to go out on Valentine's Day despite his party problems because of Israel, says my spy among the cozy sofas of the cinemas. Keir didn't seem to get much attention from the largely young audience, at least no one threw popcorn at him. They ordered wine and stayed until the end. Well, it was Valentine's night. Who said romance was dead?

Royal dog etiquette

Royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall have three children and three dogs, Storm and Pepper (both black Labradors) and Blink (a brindle boxer). One of the red lines in their 12-year marriage seems to be when Mike lets the dogs kiss him on the lips.

Mike said to Oh my dog! podcast: Zara hates it when I do it, but I'd be lying if I said it didn't happen. Boxers are apparently a nice hugger because they have the softest snouts and are very gentle, he adds, but dog kisses become increasingly unpleasant as the animals age.

Pepper the Black Lab always wants a kiss but her breath is so bad she's dead to me from a kissing point of view, he says. Don't try this at home.

Light the flags!

MP Andrew Rosindell has urged British embassies and consulates to light up the Union flag at night. They are already required to raise flags during office hours.

But Foreign Minister David Rutley is lukewarm. When flags are flown at night, mission leaders have the discretion to decide whether they should be flown taking into account local circumstances, which may prevent them from doing so, he said.

Not good enough! Turn on the spotlight, David!

Stop it Joe, said Superman

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the 1990s American television series. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

And Cain has bad news for Joe Biden who he says is unfit to be president because he is old and senile.

Cain told GB News this week: He has flashes of lucidity, but I think everyone knows he's old and he's senile.

Bless him, he lived a long and very, very beautiful life, I'm sure. But to lead the free world, I don't think he's fit to do it.

New balls please!

Former Labor Minister Ed Balls wanted to change his last name when he was a teenager.

When I was 13, 14 and 15, I thought, my God, I have to change my name, he told George Osborne during their Political currency podcast.

But when I became an adult and went to college, it became part of who you are. From that moment on, I will never think about changing my name again.

If you think it was bad for me, think about how much worse it was for my sister Ophelia, she had a much harder time at school.

Osborne then intervened: I was at school with a certain Richard Head. Or Dick, as he was sometimes called. You won't find these schoolboy jokes on the BBC.

Gyles could be a lone gnome

Great ideas from readers on what to do with columnist Gyles Brandreth's ashes (he wants some of them mixed with paint and smeared on a canvas).

James Rollin says the ashes should somehow be knitted into a brightly colored sweater with a unicorn pattern.

Sculptor Jane Robbins suggests mixing his ashes with clay and creating a bust or even a statue of him. She adds, optimistically: There will definitely be lines around the block to see it.

My favorite is from Tim Harrison, who says his own father wants his ashes mixed with cement and poured into a mold to form a garden gnome. Once cared for and decorated, it can then be passed down from generation to generation, a perpetual reminder of its death.

Peterborough, published every Friday at 7 p.m., is edited by Christopher Hope. You can reach him at [email protected]