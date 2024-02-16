When Trkiye's history is written in the next century, his conflict of interests and confrontation with the United States in the Syrian civil war will likely be highlighted as a milestone.

The Cold War era was a time of alliances. The NATO and Warsaw alliances lasted about half a century. The Arab Spring was a test of what these alliances could and could not do.

With the start of the Syrian Civil War, it became increasingly clear that the United States had a tendency to destabilize Syria and Iraq, as well as a wider region, including countries like Trkiye. Trkiye found herself at odds with the United States over Syria's future trajectory. This broader dynamic underscored Trkiye's awareness of the United States' propensity to shape its own future goals without due consideration of the interests and concerns of other nations on the global stage.

Simultaneous terrorist attacks intensify in Trkiye

Interestingly, during the confrontation between Trkiye and the United States, three of the world's most notorious terrorist organizations simultaneously intensified their attacks against Trkiye.

First, the Glenist Terrorist Group (FET) operated internally with the aim of subjugating Trkiye to the interests of the global network, notably aligning it with the United States, the United Kingdom and the Western axis.

Second, the terrorist organization PKK, despite ongoing peace negotiations between Trkiye and the Kurdish authorities, has launched aggressive attacks against Trkiye, even carrying out operations in Iran at the request of the United States and Iran. These actions included attempts to sow discord within Trkiye, notably through the violent events of the stand protests.

Simultaneously, the Daesh terrorist group, whose origins and modus operandi suggest affiliations beyond Trkiye's borders, launched attacks against Trkiye. Given its sociological roots, territorial expansion and actions, many believe that ISIS was fostered by collaborative efforts involving the UK, US and Israel.

The PKK attacks aimed at the dismemberment of the country's territory and the FET attacks went as far as the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

In the years since, the Republic of Trkiye has strengthened its nation-state, completed the restructuring of its military, strengthened its defense industry, and made progress on a global scale, including challenging and destroying these three organizations terrorists.

Coincidentally, all international relations that Trkiye had established over many years through the United States and NATO collapsed simultaneously, as if some countries were convinced that Trkiye would fall under such overwhelming pressure.

Trkiye is at odds with all countries in the region, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and even Iran. Trkiye chose the difficult path, consolidated his power and rose again.

At this critical time, Trkiye waged a war against Deash, defeated the PKK on the ground with his powerful army, and crushed the FET coup attempt. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, whose political role and popular support played a major role in suppressing the coup attempt, was probably the first leader in the world to defeat a military uprising with popular support.

As Trkiye maintained its power and began to gain strength, it rebuilt its relations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and even Syria one by one. When the 2023 elections ended in favor of President Erdoan, EU states were forced to work with Trkiye, even if it was not as voluntary.

Egypt-Trkiye rapprochement

As we all know, relations between Egypt and Turkiye were suspended after the military coup in Egypt more than ten years ago, and Erdoan reacted very harshly during the coup.

Today, the two countries meet again. I believe that the rapprochement between Egypt and Trkiye will radically change regional geopolitics.

Egypt and Trkiye, the two major countries of the Islamic world, with their historical ties, state experience and populations in Africa and the countries of the region, this rapprochement can pave the way for very radical changes in the MENA region .

First, no state in the Middle East and Africa feels safe from the United States. Saudi Arabia and Egypt know they cannot survive relying solely on the United States and Western powers.

Trkiye's struggle to consolidate the state of nations and exist with its own power, which began in 2010, inspires Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other states in the region.

A country's ability to exist under its own power depends on its partnerships and solidarity with its countries in the region.

When the Republic of Trkiye, which achieved its development on its own without Western support, joins forces with Egypt, many crucial issues will develop to the advantage of both countries, from Israeli-Israeli relations. Egyptians, the situation of the oppressed in Gaza to the geopolitics of the Mediterranean.

Among the many heads of state who have visited Cairo in recent years, it is worth noting that only President Erdoan received a personal welcome from President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi upon his arrival at the airport. This gesture carries important symbolism and implications.

Two centuries ago, Egypt and Trkiye were part of the same country. Today, they are ready to forge an alliance or partnership, rooted in their historical ties, aimed at strengthening their geopolitical position and state power. I anticipate that the results of this reconciliation will have a more pronounced impact on geopolitical aspects than on economic aspects.