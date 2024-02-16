Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $350 million in New York financial fraud case | Donald Trump





Donald Trump, his eldest sons and his associates were ordered to pay more than $350 million by a New York judge who found them guilty of intentionally committing financial fraud over the course of a decade.

The frauds observed here are obvious and shock the conscience, wrote Judge Arthur Engoron in his decision. Dealing a devastating blow to the former president who had built his reputation as a successful real estate developer, Engoron banned Trump and two other executives from serving as officers or directors of any company or entity in New York for three years. His sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, were banned for two years.

The three-month hearing was an often heated affair, with Trump attacking Engoron in and out of the courtroom. The former president's decision to hire the judge appeared to backfire.

Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to questions asked, and he frequently delivered lengthy, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial. His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases, answer questions, seriously compromised his credibility, Engoron wrote.

In his ruling, Engoron said the defendants' facts and expert witnesses simply denied reality, and that the defendants failed to accept responsibility or impose internal controls to prevent future recurrences, adding that the complete absence of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological.

This decision marks the conclusion of a case that lasted years. New York Attorney General Letitia James first announced she was investigating Trump's real estate deals in 2021.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and will likely appeal the decision.

Prosecutors had asked Engoron for a lifetime ban as well as $370 million, the amount they claim Trump profited from after lying about his net worth and getting lower interest rates from lenders.

This decision follows a pre-trial judgment issued by Engoron in September based on documented evidence. Engoron ruled that Trump misrepresented his net worth to lenders and ordered the Trump Organization's business certificates canceled, effectively terminating its ability to continue operations in New York.

In Friday's verdict, Engoron reversed his original decision, saying the cancellation of business licenses was no longer necessary as he ordered the appointment of two judicial observers to oversee key activities that could lead to fraud.

The actual trial was held to determine whether Trump should pay a fine. Prosecutors had to show that Trump and the other defendants, including Trump's adult sons and former Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney, acted with intent. Forty witnesses testified during the trial which lasted three months.

Prosecutors argued that Trump lied about the government's financial statements, allowing him to obtain cheaper loans from lenders. One of the most striking examples in the case involved Trump's triplex apartment in Trump Tower, which records showed was 30,000 square feet but was closer to 11,000 square feet.

The court also heard that Trump overvalued his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York, telling lenders the property had development potential, although local residents blocked Trump's plans for the property . Trump also valued several rent-stabilized apartments in his Trump Park Avenue condominium at market rates.

Trump's team tried to argue that the assessments were worthless because they contained a clause saying so, an argument the judge rejected.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Its lawyers also argued that the discrepancies were due to outside advisors and accounting errors, even though they persisted for years and contradicted outside assessments the company received.

On the stand, Trump argued that he could simply look at a building and decide its value. All you have to do is look at a photo of the building and say: This building, Trump said, referring to Trump's office building at 40 Wall Street. Just look at it and say: this is worth way more than $550 million.

Engoron had initially indicated he would deliver his verdict by the end of January, but two events upended his schedule.

On January 26, former federal judge Barbara Jones, who was responsible for overseeing the company's financial reporting, said she had discovered some deficiencies in the Trump Organization's financial reporting.

On February 1, The New York Times reported that Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was negotiating a possible plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Weisselberg reportedly considered pleading guilty to lying on the stand during the fraud trial in exchange for not having to be a witness in Trump's separate hush money case, which the district attorneys' office is pursuing.

After Engoron asked for an explanation of the Times report, lawyers for both sides dismissed the report as irrelevant to the case and asked the judge to issue the verdict as scheduled.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/16/donald-trump-financial-fraud-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos