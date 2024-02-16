China revives twin city ties as relations remain strained

As Washington and Beijing cautiously move to repair strained relations, China is working to strengthen people-to-people ties, which have seen a dramatic decline during the COVID pandemic.

Since last fall, China has hosted the mayors of more than two dozen sister cities, part of a new effort to rebuild contacts with the 284 cities and states that Beijing says it maintains. The initiative began with a visit by California Governor Gavin Newsom to China and began to gain momentum around the time of last year's meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Xi, the Chinese president, is also leading an effort to attract 50,000 students to China over the next five years.

Last month, a group of high school students from Muscatine, Iowa, traveled to China. Another group from Tacoma, Washington, will visit its sister city of Fuzhou in the southern province of Fujian in March.

Xi's push for greater engagement between the twin cities comes as the number of students studying in China has fallen to just 350 in 2022, from around 15,000 six or seven years ago. This number increased slightly to 700 in 2023.

It also comes as foreign businesses in China grapple with waning confidence, a slowing economy and unpredictable official behavior, including raids and the expansion of an anti-espionage law.

Some fear the move is part of an effort to regain control of the narrative and distract from larger concerns such as China's military aggression against Taiwan or in the South China Sea, or its violations of human rights and its management of Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. Kong.

Others see it as a necessary part of keeping lines of communication open and building understanding.

In October of last year, Kim Norton, mayor of Rochester, Minnesota, joined one of the first groups to visit. He told VOA that memories of the trip are still fresh in his mind and that many sister city relationships were rekindled during the visit.

“It was a great experience. Everyone we met was very nice to us,” Norton said. “I really enjoyed meeting the Chinese people, experiencing Chinese cities, and understanding the local culture and climate change issues.”

Others on the tour included Jim Brainard, retired mayor of Carmel, Indiana; Barbara Buffaloe, mayor of Columbia, Missouri; Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris; Chokwe Lumumba, mayor of Jackson, Mississippi; and Robyn Tannehill, mayor of Oxford, Mississippi.





During the visit, organized by the American Heartland China Association, a twinning contract between Carmel, Indiana, and Xiangyang, Hubei Province, was signed.

The mayor's delegation visited five cities: Hong Kong, Wuhan, Nanjing, Suzhou and Shanghai; trial electric vehicles produced by China Lantu Company; met students from Wuhan University; attended a performance by the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra; and participated in the China International Import Expo.

Jessica Bissett, director of leadership programs at the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said local government-level exchanges have become a new trend. When U.S.-China relations are strained, state and provincial governments, particularly municipal governments, have more latitude to decide what types of trade and cooperation are best for local economic development . »

Governors and mayors have a greater responsibility to grow their economies and ensure their constituents have enough jobs and can have the best quality of life possible, Bissett said.

So…if the U.S.-China economic relationship benefits their constituents, their cities, their states, or their cities, then they're going to look at potential opportunities. »

She added that for Chinese local governments, last year's economic downturn also created an incentive for such exchanges. She added that the U.S. State Department was also happy to see this type of active exchange between local governments.

“The State Department now has a special unit that focuses on subnational relations,” Bissett added. “I think it would encourage the things that are happening now.

VOA's Mandarin Service contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington for comment but did not receive a response.

Given heightened national security concerns in both countries, advancing cooperation at the local government level presents challenges.

Li Jing, director of an investment institution in Shandong province, who asked to use a pseudonym so he could speak more freely with VOA Mandarin, said that before the U.S.-China trade war, he often helped invite well-known American local government officials, entrepreneurs, scholars, and young entrepreneurs to visit Shandong Province.

He said he would help Chinese invest in American companies and American companies establish operations in China and participate in project development. Such delegations were held several times a year, he explained.

Due to the US-China trade war and the pandemic, these delegations were suspended for several years. Last year, he wanted to relaunch such activities but encountered many difficulties.

“A few [U.S.] “Companies feared that after taking Chinese capital, their market development in the United States and other Western countries would be hindered, and that they might even be sanctioned by Western governments,” he said. declared. “Some American university professors are also worried about the consequences of this cooperation with China. It could affect their work in the United States.”

He said that while most Americans he contacted were still interested in the Chinese market, they were also concerned about the national security risks of cooperating with the Chinese government or accepting Chinese capital. .





Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute think tank, says such exchanges should stop.

“The Chinese Communist Party is determined and relentless. It uses every point of contact with America to bring down our country. This means that every point of contact, no matter how innocent, is dangerous for us,” Chang said .

Some have already addressed these concerns.

Shortly after retired Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard visited China and signed a new twinning relationship with Xiangyang, the city's new mayor, Sue Finkham, announced this month that she withdrew her membership in the United States Heartland China Association, or USHCA, citing concerns about the groups closing. ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Carmel, however, did not end her matchmaking relationship with Xiangyang.

USHCA declined to respond to multiple requests for comment from VOA.

Mayor Norton said that although international politics was not the focus of his visit to China, the delegation cooperated with the US State Department and the US Embassy in China, understood issues that need attention particular in international relations and ensured that relations between local governments The governments of the two countries would not cause conflicts at the level of national interests.

Bissett said local governments should be cautious about cooperating in high technology and intellectual property. However, she said the two countries should not use national security as an excuse to scrutinize everything.

We need to give people more credit when they choose to engage in China and take these trips and have confidence in themselves that they can make a difference on their own, she said.

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.

This story originated in VOA's Mandarin Service.