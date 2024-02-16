Imran Khan's party to protest Pakistan elections, nominate PM's choice





(Bloomberg) — Imran Khan's party has named a candidate for prime minister as it seeks to form a coalition government after Pakistan's inconclusive elections, while also pledging to stage protests against the allegations of voter fraud in last week's election.

Jailed former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, prime minister has chosen Omar Ayub Khan, grandson of the military dictator who was Pakistan's second president, as his candidate to lead the country, according to Gohar Ali Khan, interim president of the party. He has called for nationwide protests on Saturday and is demanding a recount of about half of the seats he lost.

The moves are an attempted PTI fightback after a rival party said it would form a coalition government with support from other groups and, analysts say, the powerful military, although Imran loyalists Khan, running as independents, won the most seats. the February 8 polls.

Supporters must fight until you win, Ali Khan told a news conference outside the prison where Imran Khan is being held in the northern Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi.

These developments add to the deepening political crisis in the South Asian country following the elections, which saw a strong showing by Khan loyalists even after they were banned from using the name of the party or its electoral symbol, a cricket bat. Pakistan's benchmark stock index fell 1.9% on Thursday, falling for the fourth time in five days.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, led by Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, is leading in the race to form a government. Other groups, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris Pakistan Peoples Party, said they would support the choice of prime minister, former Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Khan's party will join forces with a smaller group called Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan to become eligible for some of the seats reserved for women and religious minorities in the lower house. He also filed lawsuits to force recounts of seats lost by his loyalists, alleging election fraud.

Omar Ayub Khan, PTI's candidate for prime minister, said his first priority would be to release Imran Khan and other party leaders from jail.

The PTI will contest and inshallah win the election of the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, he said in an article on X, referring to the country's lower house. We will not allow our mandate to be stolen.

The date of the parliamentary vote to elect the new Prime Minister has not been announced. Whoever takes on this role will face several challenges. Inflation is running at 28%, the fastest pace in Asia, and the International Monetary Fund's latest bailout program will expire in April, suggesting the next leader will have to negotiate a new deal.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the protests would be peaceful and invited other smaller parties to join if they believed the mandate had been changed and manipulation had taken place.

The party plans to contest the results for 85 of the total 265 seats, spokesperson Raoof Hassan told a press briefing in Islamabad. Its independent candidates won 92 seats in the election.

Protests have been limited since the election results, despite a heavy police presence.

Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. When Khan called for protests, hundreds of thousands of his supporters took to the streets, staging sit-ins and blocking protests. highways.

Protests turned violent in May when Khan was arrested inside the Islamabad High Court. Supporters took to the streets and vandalized government and military buildings.

This led to a crackdown, with alleged participants facing trials in a military court, senior leaders leaving Khan's party and the ex-cricket star himself facing even more trials.

The military has ruled Pakistan directly or from behind the scenes for most of the country's modern history, but recently said it would no longer be involved in politics. Khan said the generals conspired with other political parties to oust him from power in April 2022 and were responsible for the crackdown against him and his group, allegations the military has repeatedly denied.

