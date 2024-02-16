[TRANSKRIP] Press release after inspection of Cipinang Main Rice Market • President of the Republic of Indonesia

Journalist:

How are the monitoring results, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, I came to Cipinang Main Rice Market to make sure that the stock here is there because from here it is distributed to retail, to supermarkets, to regions, from Cipinang Main Rice Market, so I want make sure that the rice here is there, available, in quantity, enough, and I see the abundance, the abundance.

Journalist:

So what is the problem with the shortage and rising prices of rice?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, the supply, the supply comes from the fact that the harvest has not yet arrived, the harvested production has not yet entered the market. Distribution was also disrupted by floods in Demak, Grobogan, which affected it, but I think the problem was solved with deliveries from Bulog to the regions, from Bulog to the main rice market in Cipinang.

We'll see later, I think in a week or two (price) the rice will drop a little while waiting for the harvest. If the harvest comes back, that's for sure.

Journalist:

That means it has nothing to do with government food aid, does it, sir? Is this price increase linked to the Social Food Assistance provided by the government?

President Joko Widodo:

This has nothing to do, it has nothing to do at all with food aid linked to rice. (Food aid in rice) nothing to do with that at all (with increments) price of rice. In fact, this can be controlled because the supply is done through social assistance to the community, which prevents prices from increasing. If notactually jumped.

This is the formula provide And request. The supply is assured and well distributed, prices will be automatically controlled.

Journalist:

Sir, retail entrepreneurs are demanding that their HET be increased.

President Joko Widodo:

There was no discussion about this

Journalist:

Where is the distribution problem, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

Already. Basically, whatever the market asks for, give it. The regions ask for any amount, give both SPHP and salespeople. The goods are there.

Journalist:

So where is the bottleneck in distribution, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, this country is big, you should know that it has islands. If the distribution is sometimes inconvenienced, that's what will be resolved, and that's not all, you know.

Journalist:

So, are you sure supplies will be safe again at these retailers this week, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, let's check that it's abundant, it's already abundant here. Then from here it will be distributed to retailers, distributed to traditional markets, distributed to stores, yes from here, to the regions too.

Journalist:

The goal is for us to be safe again this week, sir?

President Joko Widodo:

Today we checked, it's already abundant. All you have to do is distribute it: to markets, to retailers, to regional markets, everything.

Journalist:

Thank you sir.

President Joko Widodo:

Check directly, go directly to merchant-owned warehouses, check, check, check.

Journalist:

Thank you sir.