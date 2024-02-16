Judge orders Trump and company to pay $354 million in New York civil fraud case





Former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization must pay $354 million in fines, a judge ruled Friday, issuing his long-awaited ruling in the state's civil fraud case. The decision also prohibits them from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for a period of three years, and provides for a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any New York company. .

Judge Arthur Engoron delivered his judgment on Friday in a 92-page decision. The decision constitutes one of the largest corporate sanctions in New York history. Trump has promised to appeal.

The judge's ruling also bars Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and Jeffrey McConney, a former corporate controller, from serving as officers or directors of any New York corporation or other legal entity. of the state for three years, and permanently prohibits them from exercising the “financial control function” of any New York company.

“The evidence is overwhelming that Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney cannot be entrusted with control of the finances of any company,” Engoron’s order states.

In addition to imposing limits on Trump's business activities, the order prohibits his two eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., from serving as officers or directors of any corporation or legal entity new -york for two years.

The two men, who serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, also must pay more than $4 million each, including interest. Weisselberg is ordered to pay a fine of one million dollars.

Engoron delivered a scathing rebuke to Trump and his two adult sons, Weisselberg and McConney, in his ruling, writing that they refused to admit their mistake even after four years of investigation and litigation.

“Their total lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological,” he writes. “They are accused only of inflating asset values ​​to make more money. The documents prove this time and time again.”

Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers who is also his spokesperson, denounced the decision and confirmed that the former president would appeal Engoron's ruling.

“This verdict is a clear injustice – pure and simple. It is the culmination of a years-long politically fueled witch hunt designed to 'bring down Donald Trump,' before Letitia James set foot in the office of the Attorney General,” she said in a statement. “Countless hours of testimony proved there was no wrongdoing, no crime and no victims.”

She continued: “Let me make one thing clear: This is not just about Donald Trump. If this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to all Americans that New York is no longer open for business.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization also defended the company's financial dealings, calling the decision a “serious miscarriage of justice.”

“If the Attorney General is permitted to retroactively interfere in private commercial transactions between sophisticated parties, no commercial transaction entered into in New York State will escape the Attorney General's jurisdiction,” the spokesperson said. “All members of the New York business community, regardless of industry, should be gravely concerned by this egregious infringement and brazen attempt by the Attorney General to exercise unlimited power where no private or public harm can be done. 'have been established.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit in 2022, asked the judge to ban Trump from doing business in the state and asked for a $250 million fine, a figure her office increased to $370 million by the end of the trial. Trump, the Trump Organization and several executives, including his two oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, were named as co-defendants in the suit.

Trump and his legal team had long expected a defeat, with the former president calling the case “rigged” and a “sham” and his lawyers laying the groundwork for an appeal before the ruling was even handed down.

Even before Friday's ruling, the judge had largely upheld James' allegations that Trump and others in his company inflated valuations of his properties by hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of a decade and misrepresented his wealth of several billions. This project, according to the State, aimed to encourage banks and insurers to offer more advantageous conditions.

Engoron ruled in September that Trump and the other defendants were liable for fraud, based on evidence presented in pretrial filings.

The trial, which began in October and ended in January, focused on other aspects of the trial related to allegations of falsifying business records, publishing false financial statements, insurance fraud and conspiracy.

The financial penalty James is seeking, known as restitution, seeks to recoup the amount Trump and his company benefited from through the program. (Under New York law, restitution cases are decided by a judge, not a jury.)

Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and former Trump Organization executive, was initially named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but an appeals court later dismissed the allegations against her, citing the statute of limitations on the lawsuit. 'State.

What have the Trumps been accused of?

The lawsuit lays out seven causes of action – allegations of illegal conduct that James' office says entitle the state to recoup ill-gotten gains and warrant severe sanctions against the defendants:

Persistent and Repeated FraudFalsification of Business RecordsConspiracy to Falsify Business RecordsPublishing False Financial StatementsConspiracy to Falsify Financial StatementsInsurance FraudConspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud

The allegations revolve around financial statements submitted by Trump and his company to banks and insurers. The statements were prepared by accounting firms using spreadsheets of underlying data that included vast inflations of Trump's real estate valuations.

The defendants lost on the first request, persistent and repeated fraud, even before the start of the trial.

The judgment for fraud of September 26

Engoron agreed in September with James' office that it was indisputable, based on evidence presented in pretrial filings, that Trump and his company provided financial statements to banks that misrepresented his wealth by billions.

“The documents herein clearly contain fraudulent appraisals that defendants used in their cases,” Engoron wrote in the Sept. 26 ruling.

Engoron found in that ruling that Trump and company overestimated the valuations of many properties by hundreds of millions of dollars. He cited Palm Beach Assessor's valuation of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club at between $18 million and $28 million for each year between 2011 and 2021 — values ​​for which he paid local property taxes. During those years, Trump valued the property between $328 million and $714 million in his annual financial statements.

Trump seized on Mar-a-Lago's assessment, frequently complaining about it in public appearances, in social media posts and in his own defense at trial.

Trump's trial testimony

Donald Trump and three of his children testified during the trial, which began October 2 and lasted more than three months.

Ivanka Trump and her brothers said they don't remember many interactions at the center of the case, including deliberations related to efforts to secure financing and insurance for Trump's real estate developments. Both Eric and Donald Trump Jr. sought to place blame on the company's accountants, saying they had little involvement in preparing financial statements that misrepresented the value of the company's properties.

But Engoron determined there was “sufficient evidence” that Eric and Donald Trump Jr. “intentionally falsified business records.” It found that Eric Trump “intentionally” gave McConney “knowingly false and inflated appraisals” for the Seven Springs Estate, a Trump-owned property in Westchester County, New York.

The former president took the stand on November 6, stopping to address the media before appearing in court. “It’s a very sad situation for our country,” he said.

Under oath, he gave lengthy answers, appearing to test the judge's patience. At one point, Engoron addressed Trump's lawyers, saying, “We have another speech” and urging them to “control it if you can.”

As questioning continued, Trump defended valuations of various Trump Organization properties, saying statements about the company's financial condition included a disclaimer that absolved him of liability for inaccuracies .

Engoron's order criticized Trump for failing to answer numerous questions, which the judge said damaged his credibility.

“Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to questions asked, and he frequently delivered lengthy, irrelevant speeches on issues well beyond the scope of the trial. His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases, to respond duly everything, has seriously compromised his credibility. “.

The Trumps' lawyers argued that the financial statements were accurate and well-done, and that the valuations were subjective. They said the documents James' lawyers considered evidence of fraud were actually evidence of Trump's “genius.” Any misrepresentation or break with accepted accounting practices was the fault of his accountant, they said.

The former president himself also blamed his accountants, but argued that his financial statements undervalued his properties and net worth.

“I’m worth more than the numbers in the statement,” Trump said.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

