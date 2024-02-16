Blinken in “frank and constructive” talks with China’s Wang
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held “frank and constructive” talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, during which he raised concerns about Beijing's support for Russia's war against China. 'Ukraine.
The meeting between Blinken and Wang on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference comes after an extremely tense period between the two global giants over issues including tensions over Taiwan and trade and human rights concerns.
Washington and Beijing are also at odds over détente between China and Russia, while Moscow is waging war against Ukraine.
But tensions have eased significantly over the past year as Washington continues dialogue with Beijing.
Blinken stressed “the importance of continuing to implement the progress made” during the November summit between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, the spokesperson added.
On Russia, Blinken raised US concerns over Moscow's development of a space anti-satellite weapon – an issue the US secretary of state also raised in a separate meeting with India's business minister foreigners Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Washington made an announcement Thursday regarding the “space-based” weapon, which Moscow denied, calling them “malicious” and “unfounded.”
In his meetings with Wang and Jaishankar, Blinken “stressed that the continuation of this capability should be a concern,” the U.S. official said.
“He will continue to discuss this in additional meetings at the Munich Security Conference,” the official added.
Although Beijing is still unhappy with US measures such as banning exports of advanced semiconductors, relations between the two giants have stabilized somewhat since Biden met with Xi in San Francisco in November.
In keeping with a pledge made at the summit, a U.S. delegation held an inaugural meeting in China in February on the flow of fentanyl, the powerful painkiller driving an addiction epidemic in the United States.
U.S. officials say China wants to focus on domestic economic woes and say it acted with relative moderation during last month's election in Taiwan.
