What does a Prabowo Subianto presidency mean for Australia's relationship with Indonesia?
Indonesia's foreign policy is expected to remain largely unchanged once Prabowo Subianto takes the reins later this year, meaning the country's relationship with Australia will remain unchanged.
But experts warn the new president's alleged personality and questionable past could cause headaches in Canberra.
Mr. Subianto claimed victory on Wednesday after a preliminary “quick count” showed he had received about 58 percent of the vote in the national election.
During the campaign, the 72-year-old positioned himself as the natural successor to Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, promising to continue the popular leader's policies.
He even took Mr. Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential running mate.
His campaign worked hard to win the youth vote, with a focus on social media, and to rebrand him as “cuddle grandpa.” He demonstrated his signature dance at every opportunity.
However, the former general has a checkered human rights record which for some time prevented him from entering Australia and could become a sore point in diplomatic relations in the future.
A promising continuity
Justin Hastings, a professor of international relations and comparative politics at the University of Sydney, said Mr Subianto's inclusion of substantial elements of the Jokowi administration in his team showed he was “promising at least some continuity “.
“Given that he is also currently the defense minister, what Indonesia is doing in defense is likely what it will continue to do once Prabowo becomes president,” he said.
“What this means for Australia is that we see a president who will generally follow the contours of current Indonesian foreign policy, particularly around non-alignment.
“He will very specifically be a pro-Indonesian president, which doesn't mean he's necessarily pro or anti-US, Australia or China, but I think we'll see a continuation of what we've seen before , good relations in general. [with all three]”.
He said the chances of Australia and Indonesia reaching an improved defense deal were positive under Mr Subianto, who had also been “less openly critical of AUKUS” than some other leaders. 'South East Asia.
“And we certainly have a president who, I think, has expressed in the past some admiration for the Chinese system, but he's certainly not pro-China in the sense that he's going to make concessions to China,” he said. he declared.
“During Prabowo's time as defense minister, we saw Indonesia ramp up its defense posture in the Natuna Islands quite quickly, in part because it fears China will claim these islands.”
“Erratic and emotional tendencies”
Vedi Hadiz, director of the University of Melbourne's Asia Institute, said Mr Subianto was “an extremely erratic and extremely unpredictable personality”, while also being sensitive to personal criticism.
Professor Hadiz cited as an example Mr Subianto's visible anger during the first presidential debate when he was questioned about his ethics by his compatriot Anies Baswedan.
“Subsequently, during a campaign event, he used a derogatory Javanese expression to show his contempt for such issues,” he said.
“This caused a stir because it was seen as disrespectful to an opponent and raised questions about his emotional nature.”
Professor Hadiz said these “erratic and emotional tendencies” could exacerbate problems that arise in Australia-Indonesia relations.
“By definition, that means he’s going to be a little difficult to manage,” he said.
While serving as a military general, Mr. Subianto faced allegations (which he repeatedly denied) of human rights abuses in East Timor.
He is also suspected of disappearing 22 militants while serving as special forces commander under President Suharto in the 1990s.
As recently as 2019, after losing the last election to Mr Widodo, he urged his supporters to take to the streets and six people were killed in the riots that followed.
Professor Hadiz said Mr Subianto would likely react badly to criticism from the Australian public over his “poor human rights record”.
Even more worrying were the potential consequences of any further human rights violations by Mr. Subianto's government.
“Because I don't think he has a lot of respect for human rights and the Australian government will be under public pressure to say something about it,” he said.
“It should also be borne in mind that under Jokowi, in recent years, the space in the field of human rights has already narrowed through the adoption of several laws, and it is likely that this trend will be exploited by Prabowo, if he is not pushed further.”
Professor Hadiz advised Australian diplomats to flatter Mr Subianto.
“He’s very vain,” he said.
“So supporting him and boosting his ego will probably do wonders with him.”
Not the “easiest” diplomatically
Nathan Franklin, a lecturer in Indonesian studies at Charles Darwin University, said Mr Subianto was intelligent, pragmatic, ultra-nationalist and pro-business.
“Prabowo will definitely be someone who, on certain issues, will be difficult to deal with,” he said.
“You know, he’s playing a bit of a double game with China.
“He is still very anti-communist. The Indonesian Communist Party is still banned but he knows that Chinese money is important.”
And he added that the “human rights element” would be an ongoing issue that Australia would have to deal with.
“Diplomatically and politically, he will probably continue to raise his head,” he said.
Dr Franklin said Mr Subianto would continue to face criticism over his human rights record, despite his denials.
“He's obviously been trained or advised to just say, 'This was investigated and I wasn't involved,' or 'My involvement wasn't to the extent that people they claim,'” he said.
Looking ahead, he expects Mr. Subianto to crack down on elements of freedom, including the media, the independence of the Corruption Eradication Commission and the judiciary, and block any expansion of people's rights LGBTQ+ and minority groups.
“He understands the importance of major Islamic groups and their satisfaction,” he said.
“And the nationalist rhetoric will erupt.”
Dr Franklin said questions also arose about Timor-Leste's reaction to Mr Subianto's presidency and how it would respond to the independence movement in Papua.
“He's not bad for Australia but it would have been easier diplomatically if one of the other candidates had been elected,” he said.
