Rishi Sunak: UK by-election results cause double problem for Rishi Sunak





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suffered two major blows to his leadership ahead of a general election later this year, when the opposition Labor Party overthrew strong Conservative majorities to win England's by-election on Friday. Labor's Dan Egan won the House of Commons seat of Kingswood, in southwest England, and the party's Gen Kitchen won Wellingborough, in England's East Midlands region. The results reflect a double difficulty for the British Indian leader, since the Conservatives had won both seats by decisive margins in the last general election under Boris Johnson in December 2019. Another emerging trend saw the far-right Reform UK – the reorganized anti-immigration Brexit Party – come third, ahead of the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, increasing pressure on the Conservatives on controversial issues such as migration. This week's latest poll results mark the Conservative-led government's ninth and tenth by-election defeats since the 2019 general election.

The Kingswood by-poll took place after Conservative leader Chris Skidmore resigned as an MP in protest against Sunak's Green policies. Labour's Egan managed to overturn his majority of more than 11,000 seats. In Wellingborough, the voter followed the recall of Conservative MP Peter Bone by his constituency over allegations of bullying and sexually inappropriate behavior, which he denies. Labour's Kitchen overturned its majority of more than 18,000 votes to win the seat with a score of 28.5 per cent – the second highest ever. “The Kingswood and Wellingborough results show that people want change and are prepared to trust a changed Labor Party to deliver it,” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said. “The Conservatives have failed, the Rishi recession proves it. Labor is back serving working people,” he said. The two defeats will be a blow to the ruling Conservatives as they prepare for a general election, which Sunak, 43, has indicated will be held in the second half of the year. The party, which was already trailing Labor in opinion polls, sought to downplay the significance of the by-election result as a vote of discontent against the Conservatives. Conservative MP and former minister in Boris Johnson's cabinet, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, told the BBC that the Kingswood result was “not as bad as I expected” as Tory voters seemed having stayed at home. He suggested more could be achieved in a general election, which he said “focuses minds in a different way to a by-election”. He insisted support for Sunak's leadership was “robust” and “by-elections don't change that”. However, news of the economy falling into recession earlier this week and this double whammy in the polls will shake the Sunak-led Conservatives as the scale of opposition to the ruling party becomes clear. “The party will be concerned not only by the loss of these seats, but also by the scale and manner of its defeats. Its vote share fell by 37.6 points in Wellingborough, the biggest fall the party has ever seen suffered in one year. -the election he defended”, writes the institute of inquiry Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde. “However, this was a by-election where voters' dissatisfaction with the Conservatives was apparently not matched by their enthusiasm for Labour,” he said. The results also bring some relief to Keir Starmer after a difficult week for the Labor leader, after he cut his party's green investment plan and plunged into an anti-Semitism crisis. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/uk-by-election-results-deliver-double-trouble-for-rishi-sunak/articleshow/107749352.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos