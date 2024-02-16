Judge orders Trump and his companies to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud case





NEW YORK (AP) A New York judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump and his companies to pay $355 million, finding they engaged in a years-long scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth.

Trump will not have to pay the money immediately during the appeal process, but the verdict still represents a resounding setback for the former president.

If he is ultimately forced to pay, the scale of the sanction, which is added to previous judgments, could considerably reduce his financial resources. And it damages the image of a successful businessman that he carefully tailored to enable his improbable rise from reality TV star to former and perhaps future president.

Trump, who built his reputation as a real estate titan, was also banned from serving as an officer or director of a New York company for three years or from obtaining a loan from banks registered in his Native state.

His eldest sons, Trump Organization executive vice presidents Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were each ordered to pay $4 million and banned from being executives of New York companies for two years. Former CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

The total verdict of $364 million keeps the Trump Organization in business: The judge reversed an earlier ruling that would have dissolved the former president's companies. But if confirmed, the verdict will lead to a reshuffle at the top of the company.

Trump's lawyers have vowed to appeal. Lawyer Alina Habba called the verdict a clear injustice “and the culmination of a years-long politically fueled witch hunt.” Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, called the outcome a draconian and unconstitutional fine and death sentence for Trump, his family and his business.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his ruling after a two-month trial in which the Republican presidential candidate swore under oath that he was a victim of a rigged justice system.

Engoron concluded that “the expert witnesses who testified for the defense simply denied reality” and that Trump and his co-defendants failed to accept responsibility for their actions.

They didn't rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet the defendants are unable to admit their mistakes, wrote Engoron, a Democrat. He said their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological.

The frauds observed here are obvious and shock the conscience,” added the judge.

The harsh punishment was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who sued Trump over what she called harmless boasting but also years of deceptive practices as he was building a multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

James sued Trump in 2022 under a state law that allows him to investigate ongoing fraud in business dealings.

The suit accused Trump and his co-defendants of regularly inflating his financial statements to create the illusion that his properties were more valuable than they actually were. State lawyers said Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion a year.

By pretending to be richer, Trump qualified for better loan terms, saved on interest and was able to complete projects he might not have completed otherwise, the people said. state lawyers.

Even before the trial began, Engoron ruled that James had proven that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent. The judge ordered that some of Trump's companies be removed from his control and dissolved. An appeals court suspended this decision.

In that earlier ruling, the judge found that, among other tricks, Trump's financial statements falsely claimed that his Trump Tower penthouse was nearly three times its actual size and overvalued his Mar-a-Lago estate at Palm Beach, Florida based on the idea. that the property could be developed for residential purposes, even though he had waived the right to develop it for purposes other than a club.

Trump, one of 40 witnesses to testify at the trial, said his financial statements understated his net worth and that banks had done their own research and were happy with his affairs.

There were no victims. There was nothing, Trump said in November.

During the trial, Trump called the judge extremely hostile and the attorney general a political hack. In a six-minute rant during closing arguments in January, Trump proclaimed that I was an innocent man and called the case against me a fraud.

Trump and his lawyers said outside accountants who helped prepare the returns should have flagged any discrepancies and that the documents came with disclaimers that shielded him from liability. They also argued that some of the allegations were barred by the statute of limitations.

The lawsuit is one of several legal issues facing Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House. He has been indicted four times in the last year, accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, in Florida of hoarding classified documents and Manhattan to falsify business documents related to the money paid. to porn actor Stormy Daniels on his behalf.

A judge on Thursday confirmed that Trump's secret trial would begin March 25 and an Atlanta judge heard arguments on whether to remove Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis from her interference case election in Georgia because she had a personal relationship with a special prosecutor. hiring.

These criminal charges do not appear to harm his march toward the Republican presidential nomination, but a civil suit threatens him financially.

On January 26, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her in a large Manhattan store in the 1990s. That's in addition to $5 million the jury awarded Carroll in a related trial last year.

In 2022, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud and fined $1.6 million in an unrelated criminal case for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as apartments in Manhattan and luxury cars.

James had asked the judge to impose a fine of at least $370 million.

Engoron decided the case because neither side requested a jury and state law does not allow juries to be impaneled for this type of trial.

Because it was a civil matter and not a criminal one, the case could not result in prison time.

James, who campaigned to become a Trump critic and watchdog, began scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump had exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided at Deutsche Bank while trying to obtain financing to purchase. the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

James' office previously sued Trump for misusing his own charitable foundation to advance his political and business interests. Trump was ordered to pay $2 million to various charities as fines and the charity, the Trump Foundation, was shut down.

Trump incorporated the Trump Organization in New York in 1981. He still owns it, but he placed its assets in a revocable trust and gave up his roles as director, chairman and chairman of the company when he was became president, leaving management of the company to Eric. Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump did not return to a stated leadership position after leaving the White House in 2021, but his sons testified that he was involved in some decision-making.

Engoron had already appointed a retired federal judge, Barbara Jones, to oversee the company.

