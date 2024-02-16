General implicated in torture claims victory in Indonesian presidential election – People's World





Prabowo Subianto, a former general involved in the disappearance and torture of dissidents under the Suharto dictatorship, has declared himself the winner of Indonesia's presidential election. | P.A. A former general linked to past human rights abuses claimed victory Thursday in Indonesia's presidential election. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto presented himself as the heir to incumbent President Joko Widodo, whose son was his running mate. Before election officials' final declaration, Subianto told thousands of supporters in the capital, Jakarta, that his victory was that of all Indonesians. Subianto, who was banned from entering the United States for two decades because of his human rights record, was an army general during the 32-year brutal and corrupt dictatorship of General Suharto, who took ended a little over 25 years ago in the archipelago between the Pacific and Indian Oceans. He served as a special forces commander in a unit linked to torture and disappearances, allegations he vehemently denies. According to unofficial tallies by Indonesian polling agencies, Subianto won about 59 percent of the vote. The final official count may not be completed for another month, but rapid tallies have provided an accurate picture of the results of Indonesia's four presidential elections since direct voting began in 2004. Subianto said in a speech from a stadium: We should not be arrogant. We shouldn't be proud. We should not be euphoric. We still need to be humble. Subianto, who married one of dictator Suharto's daughters, was a longtime commander of the army's special forces, Kopassus. He was dishonorably discharged from office in 1998 after Kopassus forces kidnapped and tortured political opponents of Suharto. At least 22 activists were kidnapped that year and 13 remain missing. Subianto was never tried and denied any involvement, although several of his men were tried and convicted. Subianto lost in two previous elections to President Joko Widodo, but was the favorite going into this election. His running mate, the outgoing president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was allowed to run when the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age of 40. The court was then headed by President Widodos' brother-in-law, who was removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself. The other two candidates in the election are Anies Baswedan, a former director of an Islamic university and governor of Jakarta until last year, and Ganjar Pranowo, of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, which has not yet been elected. benefited from the support of President Widodos. The morning star World of people, we believe news and information should be free and accessible to everyone, but we need your help. Our journalism is free from corporate influence and paywalls because we are fully supported by readers. Only you, our readers and supporters, make this possible. If you like readingWorld of peopleand the stories we bring to you, please We hope you enjoyed this article. HAS, we believe news and information should be free and accessible to everyone, but we need your help. Our journalism is free from corporate influence and paywalls because we are fully supported by readers. Only you, our readers and supporters, make this possible. If you like readingand the stories we bring to you, please support our work by donating or becoming a monthly supporter today . THANKS! DONOR



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/general-implicated-in-torture-claims-victory-in-indonesias-presidential-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos