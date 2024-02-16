Trump Organization fraud civil trial: five key moments | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's art of the deal has been torn to pieces over the past three months in a New York courthouse.

On Friday, the former president was ordered to pay $354.9 million and banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or entity for three years.

The stakes in this civil fraud trial were high. Trump has been accused of inflating his net worth on government documents. Due to the documentary nature of the case, it was a non-jury trial. Judge Arthur Engoron was the only one to decide the case.

But that hasn't stopped the former president from turning the trial into a spectacle that often resembles a cross between a campaign rally and a reality TV show.

Forty witnesses appeared in court over 44 days. From the appearance of Trump's three adult children to his time on the stand, here are five key moments from Trump's fraud trial.

1

Pre-trial judgment paves the way

Engoron issued an explosive ruling days before the trial began. The judge said documented evidence, millions of pages of financial statements and communications showed Trump committed fraud.

In his ruling, Engoron ordered a harsh sanction, revoking Trump's business and real estate licenses, essentially banning him from doing business in New York. But Trump appealed the decision, which is still pending appeal.

Still, the summary judgment was a huge victory for the attorney general's office and made the trial an uphill battle for Trump's team. Most of the arguments used by Trump's lawyers during the trial were ones that Engoron had already rejected in his pretrial ruling, such as the so-called worthless clause.

When Trump took the witness stand, he tried to argue that clauses in the government documents stated that the assessments had not been verified, thus rendering the statements themselves worthless. Trump even had a note regarding the disclaimer in his pocket when he was on the stand.

If you want to know more about the disclaimer, reread my opinion or for the first time, perhaps, Engoron said, referring to his summary judgment, in which he argued that the disclaimer argument worthless was worthless in itself.

With the merits of the case decided before proceedings began, the trial itself focused on determining the fine Trump should pay.

2

Judge imposes silence on Trump

When Engoron issued his pretrial ruling, Trump called him deranged on social media, setting the antagonistic tone Trump took against Engoron from the start of the trial.

But Trump stretched Engoron's patience by mocking Engoron's top law clerk on social media after the first day of the trial, posting a photo of the staffer with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and calling her the little friend of Schumer. In response to that message, Engoron issued a hush order prohibiting Trump from speaking publicly about members of his staff.

Things got heated in the courtroom later in the trial, when Trump held a news conference outside the courtroom during testimony from Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer.

This judge is a very partisan judge with a very partisan person at his side, perhaps even much more partisan than him, he told the cluster of journalists.

Soon, Engoron responded to comments in the courtroom, saying he believed Trump was referring to his lawyer and that he was considering severe punishment for violating his order of silence. Engoron allowed Trump to briefly testify that he was referring to Cohen when he made the statement. But Engoron ultimately said he didn't believe Trump, fining him $10,000 for the comment.

I am very protective of my staff, as I should be. We all know we live in an overheated environment, Engoron said. I don't want anyone to be killed.

Although Trump attempted to appeal Engoron's silence order, an appeals court ultimately upheld it in January.

Engoron's concerns were not unfounded: Court records show Engoron received an influx of death threats on his phone. On the final day of the trial, just before closing arguments, a bomb squad was sent to Engoron's East New York home after a serious threat.

When called into the courtroom as a witness, Michael Cohen entered the courtroom wearing jeans. Trump sat across from him, flanked by his lawyers, scowling at his former lawyer and fixer. In a comment to reporters during a break in his testimony, Cohen called it quite a reunion.

It was the first time Cohen confronted his former boss since their split in 2017. Cohen would ultimately go to prison for three years for the schemes he carried out under Trump.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Much of Cohen's time on the stand was devoted to his credibility as a witness. Part of Cohen's prison sentence was punishment for lying to Congress, which Trump's lawyers said did not make him a credible witness in the case.

But at the very end of Cohen's testimony, when Trump's lawyers attempted to dismiss the entire case based on his testimony, Engoron said he did not consider Cohen a key witness.

There is enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom, Engoron said.

Still, Cohen's appearance was a reunion in more ways than one. During his testimony, two key lawyers, Susan Necheles and Susan Hoffinger, were seated in the audience at Trump's upcoming secret trial. Necheles will represent Trump while Hoffinger will fight for the Manhattan district attorney's office. This trial is expected to begin in March.

Necheles and Hoffinger likely attended this trial to see how Cohen performed on the stand. He is a key witness in the case since he helped facilitate payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The lawyers' appearance was a reminder that at the end of this case, Trump's trials are far from over.

For two weeks, the court looked into a family matter. Trump's adult children took the witness stand in a marathon of family testimony.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, all of whom have served or are currently executives at the Trump Organization, were each questioned by prosecutors about the financial statements at the center of the case. But the siblings didn't provide much clarity, often returning to the phrase I don't remember during their testimony.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son and first to testify, made a point that his siblings would also make in their testimony: When it came to financial statements, he left that to my accountants, particularly the outside accounting firm. hired by the company. This was despite signing documents, prosecutors pointed out, that the assessments contained in the statements were the responsibility of the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump was most criticized for his work on his family's Seven Springs property in Westchester County, New York. Documents suggest that Eric was involved in the appraisal of property that the Trump family purchased in the 1990s in hopes of developing a golf course or a group of luxury homes.

Even after local residents blocked plans to develop the property, the Trump Organization valued the property as if it could still be built. But when Eric was asked about the discrepancies in the financial statements, he said he didn't remember providing information on the financial statements.

It's not the center of my day. I focus on construction, I don't focus on assessments, Eric Trump said during his testimony.

As a witness, Trump was prone to angry diatribes directed at the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James, things that delight his supporters but likely damage his credibility in court.

We have a hostile judge, and it's sad, Trump said, later adding that the fraud was the court's doing.

Engoron intervened several times during his testimony to protest to Trump's lawyers about their clients' indiscipline.

I beg you to control it, or I will, said Engoron.

Even during the quieter moments of Trump's testimony, he spoke wistfully and, at times, incoherently, about his properties. Speaking about one of his Scottish golf clubs, he said: “At some point, at a very old age, I will do the most beautiful thing you have ever seen, without providing details.

Trump's testimony confirmed what had been made clear throughout the trial, that he appeared to care more about the cameras waiting outside the courtroom, which would broadcast his face and words to his supporters across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/16/trump-fraud-case-trial-moments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos