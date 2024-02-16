Donald Trump now owes more than $440 million in fines. Can he pay them?





Top line

A New York state judge on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump to pay more than $350 million in the civil fraud lawsuit against him and his company, dealing a significant financial blow to the ex -president weeks after a jury separately ordered him to pay more. more than $80 million and exceeding the estimated amount of cash Trump has in the bank.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15 in New York.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and companies he controls to pay about $354.4 million for falsely reporting the value of assets in financial statements, part of a broader $364 million ruling of dollars that also included payments from his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg.

This payment will be in addition to the $88.3 million that Trump was recently ordered to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll, consisting of $5 million that the jury ordered Trump to pay to Carroll during his first lawsuit against him, finding him liable for defamation and sexual assault, then $83.3 million. in a second defamation trial.

Trump is expected to appeal all verdicts against him, but that won't stop him from having to pay in the meantime, including interest, either by placing money in a court-controlled account, as he has already done with Carroll's first verdict, either by obtaining an appeal. bond, in which a third-party company would guarantee Trump's ability to pay.

Forbes estimated that as of September, Trump had about $426 million in cash and liquid assets that could be used to pay his fines, part of the $640 million the ex-president holds in personal assets.

If Trump can't pay the full amount in cash, he may have trouble finding a company willing to guarantee his bail, several legal experts have noted to ABC News and the Daily Beast. Companies may be reluctant to accept Trump's real estate holdings as collateral, both for security reasons. general hesitancy to take on real estate, and given allegations that Trump misreported the value of his properties, and The New York Times noted that companies might also be hesitant to do business with Trump given his legal risks.

If he can't pay in cash, Trump may have to liquidate other personal assets, including his Trump Tower penthouse, his personal plane and other homes in Florida and St. Maarten.

Large number

Nine percent. That's the amount Trump will have to pay each year in interest on fines he owes under New York law while the cases are appealed.

To monitor

Trump has 30 days to appeal Engoron's decision and post bail in the case, and has until early March to post bail in the $83.3 million Carroll verdict against him, after the filing of the judgment against him on February 8.

Forbes Rating

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion as of September. Trump's net worth is largely made up of real estate assets, including $870 million from his golf clubs and resorts, $690 million from properties in New York, and $190 million from other properties outside of New York. The ex-president also has around $190 million from his social media and branding activities.

What we don't know

Will Trump try to use his campaign funds to pay his legal fines? The ex-president primarily paid his lawyers in the numerous lawsuits against him with funds from his Save America PAC, with Federal Election Commission filings showing he paid nearly $40 million in legal fees alone since his first indictment in March 2023, which includes fees. linked to the civil trial for fraud. Using PAC funds for one's personal legal fees is a highly questionable legal gray area, Dan Weiner, former FEC attorney and director of the Brennan Center for Justices Elections and Government Program, told Forbes earlier in February, although he noted that the FEC's lax enforcement means Trump is unlikely to get in trouble. While the PAC reported having only $5.1 million in cash on hand at the end of 2023, Weiner said he was concerned that Trump could attempt to raise money for his PAC to pay his legal fines in the Carroll cases and civil fraud. “I don't think it's legal for the PAC to pay the damages, but I fear its lawyers are taking the position that it is possible,” he told Forbes.

Key context

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his associates, including his children and his business, for fraud in 2022, accusing the ex-president and his allies of misrepresenting valuations in financial statements more of 200 times in order to obtain more favorable financial deals and reflect a higher net worth for Trump. Engoron found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud before the case even went to trial, believing they misreported the value of their assets, but the case was subject to a months-long trial to determine whether other allegations, such as whether fraud had been committed. knowingly. James asked Engoron to order Trump and his co-defendants to pay $370 million plus interest to account for money they allegedly defrauded from financial institutions using fraudulent appraisals. Engoron issued a sweeping ruling against Trump and his co-defendants, finding that there was overwhelming evidence that the financial statements were knowingly fraudulent and that Trump and his co-defendants' refusal to acknowledge their numbers bordered on the pathological. In addition to financial sanctions, Engoron also banned Trump and his sons from running New York companies for three and two years, respectively, and ordered an independent monitor and chief compliance officer to oversee the company's activities. the Trump organization, believing that the company did not have the capacity. operate with a functional financial reporting structure that would protect against fraud in the future.

