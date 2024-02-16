The Legacy of Resistance: Greek and Indian Struggles Against Centuries of Turkish and Muslim Oppression

It is a well-known and accepted fact among scholars that Anatolian culture was primarily Hellenic and South Asian culture was primarily Hindu before the arrival of the Islamic Turks from Central Asia, and from their arrival began the Islamization and the progressive Turkification of these two geographical areas.

A jewel of the Christian world, the Hagia Sophia Church was transformed into a mosque in 1453 when the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II conquered Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire. It was once again transformed into a mosque, after several decades as a museum, by Turkey's populist Islamist president Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Similarly, a Turk, Baqi Tashqandi, also known as Mir Baqi, general of the Turko-Mongol army Badshah Babur, who conquered much of northern India, destroyed the Hindu temple Shri Rama, birthplace of Hindu deity Lord Rama. in Ayodhya and built a mosque in its place. After a long movement to liberate this Hindu site, a Hindu temple was inaugurated there in January 2024 by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Religious persecution

Australian academic Peter H. Paroulakis, in his book The Greek War of Independence, writes that in an attempt at “more zealous religious persecution, Selim I – the grandson of Mohammed II – ordered that all churches Orthodox churches are confiscated and converted into churches. mosques and Christians were to be forced to adopt the Muslim faith.

“Concurrent with periods of religious fundamentalism in the Ottoman Empire, the Turko-Mongol Emperor Aurangzeb of India, on April 9, 1669, ordered the governors of all provinces to demolish the schools and temples of “infidels” – Hindus and other non-Muslims. – and firmly repress their teachings and religious practices.

Discriminatory taxation

The Ottomans collected Jiziya from Greek Orthodox Christians, an Islamic tax levied on all non-Muslims in the empire who were forced to pay to practice their religion. Similarly, in India, Jiziya was collected by the Turks and Turko-Mongols from the Hindus; it was initially imposed in India by a Turk Qutb-ud-din Aibak, the first sultan of the Mamluk Sultanate of Delhi, who destroyed 27 Hindu and Jain temples to build the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque (Mosque of the Power of the 'Islam) in Delhi, as indicated in its inscription on the east-central entrance.

Widespread slavery

Greeks, other Orthodox Christians, and Hindus were also enslaved by the Turks and sold in slave markets. Paroulakis writes: “Perhaps the most heartbreaking sight of these years of oppression was that of grieving parents (Greek Orthodox Christians) whose young sons were taken from their homes by the Sultan's soldiers and taken to Constantinople to be dragged into a Turkish military corps known as the Janissaries. » Their sons were kidnapped and brainwashed into becoming fanatical Muslims before being sent back to Greece as Janisaries to unknowingly oppress their people.

Alan W. Fisher, in his 1978 work on Ottoman slavery, writes that slaves, including women and children, were bought and sold in markets called Sir Pazan in most cities. These slave markets were most often integrated into the larger general market of the city, often comprising only one section, sometimes occupying their building (esir ham) adjacent to the market.

In 1822, during the Greek Revolution for independence, the Turks sent a fleet to the island of Chios to wipe out the population. No less than 30,000 civilians were massacred, women subjected to mass rape and 50,000 Greeks taken into slavery.

In the Morea (Peloponnese), Ibrahim Pasha, the commander of the Egyptian navy (Egypt was a vassal state of the Ottomans) oversaw the mass deportation of Greek slaves and subjected the population to massacre, rape and starvation.

In South Asia, according to Abu Al-Nasr Muhammad Bin' Abd Al-Jabbar' Utbi, Tarikh Yamini, published in 1023 AD, Mahmud of Ghazni, a Turkish invader, occupied Peshawar in 1001 and captured around 1 00 000 young Hindus. Again, in 1019, after his 12th raid into India, Mahmud returned with so many Hindu slaves that their value was reduced to only 2 to 10 dirhams per head. Greek Orthodox Christians and Hindus endured centuries of persecution by the Turks.

Many Indian slaves were destined for Central and Western Asia, while slaves originating from the Horn of Africa were simultaneously trafficked to the Indian subcontinent, to work in elite households or serve in the ranks of Muslim armies. Even after enduring so much discrimination and persecution, the Greeks and Hindus did not accept defeat; they took up arms to regain their freedom.

Rise of national heroes

Seventy members of the Kolokotroni family were killed in battles against the Ottomans between 1762 and 1806, and thousands of Marathas achieved martyrdom, fighting for the religious freedom of the Hindu people. But who were the Kolokotroni and the Marathas? While the former were Greek klephts, freedom fighters against Ottoman rule, the latter were Indian warriors who fought against the tyranny of the Turks and Turko-Mongols in India for an independent India which they called “Hindavi Swarajya”. .

While the preeminent leader of the Greek War of Independence (1821-1829) was Theodoros Kolokotronis, that of the Indian war against Turco-Mongol oppression was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While Kolokotronis' most significant success was the defeat of the Ottoman army under Mahmud Dramali Pasha at the Battle of Dervenakia in 1822, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's enormous success was against Afzal Khan, a general of Adil Shah's Sultanate (the rulers of this sultanate had Ottoman ancestry). The wars of independence that these two heroes fought in their countries against the Turkish rulers became a storm that destroyed the oppressive Turkish empires in India and Greece. Both Theodoros Kolokotronis and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used guerrilla warfare against their enemies and defeated them.

Greek-Indian friendship

General Theodoros Kolokotronis said during the Greek Revolution of 1821: “Our race has been crucified many times, but here we are still alive”, and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaja during the war for Hindavi Swarajya said: “The entire nation, from Thanjavur to Peshawar, is ours (Indians).” Greece and India are today independent thanks to the sacrifices made by many warriors who fought against foreign oppressors.

Greece and India are the guardians of ancient universal civilizations still linked by the heritage, philosophy and art of the Indo-Greeks; we learned from each other. We suffered similar oppression perpetrated by Turkish leaders and are now strategic partners with common geopolitical enemies. We must work together to strengthen our strategic partnership and pay tribute to the Greek and Indian warriors who made supreme sacrifices in the service of their respective countries.

Arunansh B. Goswami is an advocate of the Supreme Court of India and a historian who publishes in various publications, including Neos Kosmos.