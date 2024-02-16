What an Indonesia led by Prabowo Subianto could do

Born into an elite family believed to have contributed substantially to Prabowo's $1 billion-plus camp war chest, Prabowo, 72, has been in and around Indonesia's power base for decades. He was briefly exiled from the country following allegations that he was involved in the disappearance of democracy activists while leading Indonesian special forces in the 1990s.

He is known to be volatile at times, pragmatic at other times, intelligent and strategic. Most observers agree that it is as open to the West as to China, Indonesia's historic partner and, more recently, a pillar of investment.

If he chose to harness Indonesia's potential power as the world's fourth-largest country and de facto leader of the world's fastest-growing Southeast Asian region, the results could be striking. Indonesia could, for example, lead efforts to establish frameworks to manage the rivalry between the United States and China, said Natalegawa, who served as Indonesia's foreign minister for five years until 2014.

Indonesia could help manage geopolitical competition between China and the United States. This competition is inevitable, you can't just wish it away, but we could manage it.

Such ambition stands in stark contrast to Indonesia's laxity on the world stage in recent years and Natalegawa hopes change is underway.

Over the past decade, our foreign policy has become transactional. The question here and now is what this brings us in terms of trade and investment.

As the October inauguration approaches, Jakarta will be even more intriguing than usual, as personal and partisan loyalties will be assessed and ministerial positions will be decided.

In the Indonesian system, ministers often come from outside the government, increasing the new president's choices. Likely candidates for foreign minister include diplomat and politician Rosan Roeslani, current deputy minister Jerry Sambuaga and artist, presenter and politician Tantowi Yahya.

Once the new administration is installed, one of the key tasks for foreign envoys in Jakarta will be to determine whether the new palace president will choose to become personally and systematically involved in foreign policy. Or he could choose to intervene only in times of crisis and otherwise leave the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, commonly known by its abbreviation Kemlu, to concentrate on his work.

Bilateral and multilateral relationships tend to be smoother if one chooses the latter solution. However, direction will always come from the top. And Natalegawa hopes this direction will be significantly different from the one the Palace has taken over the past decade.

He points out that there already exists a regional forum bringing together both pro-Beijing and pro-Washington countries, which is ideally placed to propose new norms of geopolitical rivalry in Southeast Asia and the South China Sea.

It could then determine what to do in the event of an inevitable crisis when one of the superpowers oversteps the boundaries. The problem is that that forum is ASEAN and over the past decade it has atrophied because Indonesia missed the ball, Natalegawa says.

We must regain our leadership position. To achieve this, we need to have the kinds of policy initiatives and capacity to bring everyone together.

In the past, Indonesia was first among equals in ASEAN, he said. Now we have become like everyone else.

It's like all ASEAN countries are in a car, Indonesia is driving, but the car is not moving. Stay still too long and passengers start to get off, that's what we're seeing now.

Natalegawa points out that as defense minister, Prabowo actively engaged in public debates on key global issues. At the Shangri-La Forum 2022, the defense minister stressed that geopolitical rivalries in Asia are not a new phenomenon. For centuries, countries including Indonesia fought for their independence against imperial powers, he told the gathering. This experience has resulted in an Asian approach that favors peace and stability rather than expansionism and alliances.

At the same event the following year, Prabowo made headlines by proposing a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. His suggestion, which included the creation of a demilitarized zone and a referendum at the United Nations to allow residents of the disputed areas to decide their fate, was quickly rejected by Ukraine. But this demonstrates once again that the Minister of Defense is withdrawing from his portfolio.

It's a safe bet that members of the government, regardless of geopolitical divisions, will be scouring the minutes of their meetings to try to glean insight from what Prabowo said as defense minister about the president's thinking presumed.

Foreign investors are also trying to read the tea leaves, trying to find a solution to the new regime. They will likely be encouraged by reactions like that from Nomura, where analysts raised their rating on Indonesia from underweight to neutral after Wednesday's election and placed it among their preferred picks in ASEAN markets . Analysts noted that Prabowo's likely expansionary fiscal and populist stance should also be broadly supportive of economic and profit growth.

Most agree that the huge surge in Chinese investment during the Jokowi years is about to run out of steam. Top ministers in Jokowi's cabinet were known to have business ties with Beijing, close relationships that helped forge Chinese support for key infrastructure deals and the massive industrial parks that sprung up to house downstream nickel facilities that Jokowi was so keen to start.

These investments will remain. Prabowo has strongly committed to Jokowi's endorsement policy, as well as other key policies, including the construction of a new capital. He has also spent a lot of time with Western defense and technology experts in recent years, notes Douglas Ramage, managing director of Jakarta-based BowerGroupAsia.

Under Prabowo's presidency, Indonesia will continue its policy of non-alignment in the international arena and remain deeply pragmatic in business and diplomacy, Ramage said.

The country will be open to any investor who can tangibly add value domestically, a role mainly played by China in recent years.

He notes that although Chinese investments have played a major role in Indonesia's growth, Indonesia continues to take a stand in rejecting Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea.

Additionally, Prabowo's tenure as defense minister marked an important turning point toward strengthening defense relations with Western allies.

This was demonstrated by Indonesia's increased military collaboration with Australia, as well as the United States and Singapore, all of which participated in the Super Garuda Shield exercise in Indonesia last year. It was the first time Australia had deployed combat tanks outside the country since the Vietnam War.

A notable change under Prabowo has been the clear preference for American or European defense technologies, Ramage says. The move reflects a strategic shift that is likely to continue, with President Prabowo becoming more geopolitically sensitive to threats to Indonesian security posed by external forces, including China.

This presents opportunities for Australia, says Euan Graham, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra.

The Australian-Indonesian security relationship is in a good position as there are no obvious irritants in bilateral relations. But there is also no strategic dynamic to strengthen cooperation in defense and security.

In circus terms, it's like there's a safety net but no ladder. Canberra may be hoping that a Prabowo presidency can bring more political dynamism than he was able to do as financially challenged defense minister under Jokowi. Graham said.

It will soon become clear, Graham says, whether Prabowo can move Indonesia toward a posture of active non-alignment, rather than the introverted neutrality it drifted toward under Jokowi.