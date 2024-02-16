Congress is going through its worst phase: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during inauguration and foundation stone laying of various projects, at Rewari on February 16, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Invent the slogan Abki Baar, NDA Sarkar 400 Pair (NDA will cross 400 seat mark this time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress at a public rally in Haryanas Rewari on February 16, saying the party was going through the worst phase in its history. He was speaking at an event to lay the foundation stones of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rewaris Majra Balkhi village and a metro rail project in Gurugram, besides a few railway projects . The people have decided that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which abrogated Article 370, should get 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Modi said. While the BJP will get 370 seats, the NDA will cross the 400 mark, he said. Congress results Attacking the Congress, Mr. Modi said the party had a habit of putting the interests of a family above the interests of the country. On one side there is poor governance of the Congress and on the other side there is good governance of the BJP, Mr. Modi said, asserting that the Congress used to be responsible for the biggest scams in the history of India, promoting terrorism and separatism. , and weaken the army and soldiers. Without naming anyone, Mr Modi said a Congress leader who couldn't even run a start-up dreamed of ruling the country. The old leaders are leaving the party and those who wanted to follow it have also left. The party doesn't even have its own workers. They can't even run their governments where they are in power, he said. The Congress believed that remaining in power was its right, Mr. Modi said, claiming that it had hatched plots against him since he became prime minister because he came from a poor family. He added that he had, however, the blessing of the people, which was equivalent to that of God, and that mothers and sisters served as his shield. Modis guarantees The Prime Minister said his guarantees were being talked about, both inside and outside the country, because his guarantees were aimed at those who had nothing to offer in the way of security. He noted that he had given the guarantee of a top pension at a rally in Rewari before the 2014 general elections, and later fulfilled it. Mr. Modi said the people of the country had wished that the Ram temple be built in Ayodhya and the entire country was now visiting the temple for darshan of Ram Lala. Even Congress members, who considered Lord Ram as an imaginary figure and never wanted the Ram temple to be built, have now started chanting Jai Siya Ram, Mr. Modi joked. He said he had given a guarantee for the repeal of Article 370 and the legislation has now been lost in the pages of history despite attempts by Congress to prevent this from happening.

